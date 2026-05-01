Education

Prof. Kwawukume leads call for excellence in nursing training

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  1 May 2026 7:50am
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The Vice-Chancellor of Family Health University, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, has urged newly matriculated nursing and midwifery students to embrace excellence, discipline, and compassion as the foundation of their professional journey.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony for the Family Health University School of Nursing and Midwifery, Prof. Kwawukume described the occasion as a defining “rite of passage” into a noble profession centred on service to humanity.

He congratulated the students on gaining admission and reminded them that nursing and midwifery demand more than academic intelligence, stressing that compassion, dedication, and ethical commitment must guide their training and future practice.

Prof. Kwawukume emphasised that the university’s core values—integrity, professionalism, teamwork, inclusiveness, lifelong learning, and care—should shape both academic life and professional conduct.

He encouraged students to make full use of the university’s facilities, including modern laboratories, libraries, recreational spaces, and clinical training environments, to strengthen both their competence and confidence.

He also underscored that excellence is built through consistent effort, stating, “Excellence is not an event, but a habit,” and urged students to prepare diligently, ask questions, and continuously improve their skills.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the keynote address delivered by Dr. (Mrs.) Abigail Kyei, an independent international public health management consultant, who described nursing and midwifery as a “calling rather than just a career.”

Dr. Kyei, who also shared personal reflections as one of the pioneering students of the Bachelor of Nursing programme at the University of Ghana, encouraged the students to remain committed, disciplined, and compassionate despite the challenges ahead.

She stressed that excellence in nursing goes beyond academic performance to include professionalism, integrity, and attentive patient care, adding that compassion remains the most enduring aspect of healthcare delivery.

According to her, patients may forget clinical procedures, but they will never forget how they were treated and cared for.

She further encouraged students to view leadership as influence rather than position, urging them to lead through service, discipline, and good character from the very beginning of their training.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Founder and Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume; Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell; Brigadier General Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (Rtd), Chairman of the Governing Council; Mrs. Rita Kaine, Registrar of Family Health University; Dr. Patience Aniteye, Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery; as well as members of the Governing Council, faculty, staff, parents, guardians, and members of the press.

Dr. Kyei concluded by reminding the students that they have been “called to care and trained to serve,” adding that their journey begins with small acts of discipline that shape lifelong professional excellence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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