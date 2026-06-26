Reggae legend Brinsley Forde announces new single ‘Ites Gold & Green’

Legendary reggae artist Brinsley Forde, founding member of Aswad, acclaimed actor and now solo artist, is set to release his new single, Ites Gold & Green, on July 23, 2026.

The track is taken from a forthcoming album project celebrating the 50th anniversary of Aswad’s groundbreaking debut album. Forde describes the new collection as some of the strongest work he has ever produced, delivering a sound that bridges classic roots reggae with contemporary energy and innovation.

Rich in reggae rhythms and conscious messaging, Ites Gold & Green explores themes of heritage, unity and identity, values that have defined Forde’s work throughout his career, both with Aswad and as a solo artist.

Brinsley Forde is the founding member of the renowned British reggae group Aswad, whose influence has helped shape reggae music in the UK and beyond for more than five decades.

Before his music career took off, Forde began his journey as a child actor in Here Come the Double Deckers. He later gained international recognition for his leading role in Franco Rosso’s now iconic reggae film Babylon. The landmark production captured the spirit and social realities of life in Britain during the early 1980s, spotlighting the UK’s reggae and sound system culture while remaining highly influential to this day.

In 2015, Forde was recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for services to music and the arts.

In 2021, the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) recognised Forde as a founding member of Aswad, honouring the group’s exceptional contribution to reggae music and culture.

Reflecting on the release and his lifelong journey, Forde shares a quote from his father that continues to guide him:

“Life is a gift, and the way you live your life is your gift to others.”

Forde continues to create music that reflects his legacy, vision and lasting cultural impact.

The new single marks a significant moment in his ongoing musical journey. While he has collaborated on numerous releases as a featured artist in recent years, Ites Gold & Green stands as his first major solo release since Chillin, featuring David Hinds of Steel Pulse.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Forde has worked alongside reggae legends including Bob Marley & The Wailers, Dennis Brown, Peter Tosh, Burning Spear, David Hinds, Dennis Bovell, Argentina’s Nonpalidece, Big Youth, Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt of the I-Threes, further cementing his place in reggae history.

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