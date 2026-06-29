Religious leaders benefiting from Nigeria’s insecurity, hardship – Singer Spyro claims

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeats singer, Spyro, has claimed that religious leaders are “benefiting the most” from the insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria.
According to him, most religious leaders are not speaking up as they ought to because of the benefits they get from the deplorable state of the country.
The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ hitmaker, who made the claim during a recent interview with Wozabia FM Lagos, insisted that clerics are duty-bound to speak for the well-being of their congregations.
He also chided Nigerian clergymen for failing to give their congregations proper electoral guidance.
“Nigerian religious leaders should speak up against insecurity. They should tell people how to protect themselves and address insecurity in their sermons. They should also provide their congregants with proper electoral guidance.
“Unfortunately, they are not doing that because the more the country is spoiled, the more money they make.
“Anywhere there is a crisis in a country, the people who benefit the most are religious leaders.
“We should make sure we hold all our leaders, including clerics, accountable,” he stated.
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