Ride-hailing drivers, your commissions ‘Wahala’ is over – Mijo on GhanapostGPS is here

It was a striking scene at the entrance of Jubilee House on Thursday, April 23, 2026, as ride-hailing drivers gathered in visible frustration. From those nearing retirement to younger operators in their prime, they were united by a shared concern: the current ride-hailing model is no longer sustainable.

Drivers working with platforms such as Uber, Bolt and Yango had petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, citing high commission charges and restrictive conditions that continue to erode their earnings.

Over the years, commission rates have risen from about 10 per cent to as high as 30 per cent, placing significant pressure on drivers. Beyond the percentages, many say the system itself has become increasingly rigid.

“Sometimes requests come from as far as a 17-minute drive. You and I know that when you ask somebody to drive 17 minutes, then that person is driving almost 16 to 20 kilometres, depending on the car the person is using,” said Augustin Mensah, Executive Chairman of the Association of Online Drivers. He added that declining such requests attracts penalties: “When a driver refuses to embark on such a long-distance pickup, the score—the mark that the driver has built over the years—will be reduced. And when it persists… the driver is sometimes blocked for a week.”

Amid these concerns, a new alternative is emerging. Mijo, an indigenous ride-hailing platform scheduled to launch on May 1, is positioning itself as a solution to the challenges raised by drivers. Unlike the traditional commission-based model, Mijo operates on a subscription system, allowing drivers to retain their full earnings. Drivers will pay a flat GH₵24 daily fee for 24-hour access, with additional options of GH₵150 weekly and GH₵600 monthly plans. “Everything else goes into your pocket,” said Arko-Brew, noting that the model could also help reduce fares for passengers.

The platform is built on GhanaPost GPS, aimed at improving location accuracy and reducing inefficiencies in trip matching.

It also incorporates strict safety measures, including mandatory identity verification for both drivers and passengers using Ghana Card details, as well as requirements for licences, insurance and roadworthiness documentation.

Ferdinand Lokko, Chief Innovations and Marketing Officer at Afrifanom, emphasised the safety focus: “We are looking at the safety of the drivers as well as the riders,” he said, adding that verified data can be shared with security agencies when necessary.

Developed in partnership with Afrifanom Limited, Mijo has already undergone pilot testing in Accra, including trials involving students, with developers reporting strong readiness among users.

The platform is set to launch first in Accra, with plans to expand to Kumasi and Takoradi, while also integrating parcel delivery services to support last-mile logistics.

Against the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction within the ride-hailing sector, Mijo presents a clear shift. Where drivers have long complained about high commissions and limited control, the new platform offers a model centred on independence, predictability and improved earnings.

For many drivers, the change is no longer theoretical—it is imminent. From May 1, a new chapter in Ghana’s ride-hailing industry begins, signalling a move from frustration towards renewed opportunity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.