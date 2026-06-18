Safety expert rejects swimming lessons as solution to Ghana’s flood deaths

Health and safety professional Edward Debrah has cautioned against viewing swimming lessons as a comprehensive solution to Ghana's recurring flood-related drowning deaths, arguing that authorities must focus on addressing the root causes of flooding rather than resorting to what he described as a "panic reaction."

Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News on Thursday, June 18, Mr. Debrah said recent proposals by the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly to deploy an emergency security task force to reduce deaths and injuries caused by perennial flooding in flood-prone communities within the municipality may offer some benefits, but fail to tackle the underlying issues that continue to put lives at risk.

"First of all, I think this is actually a reaction, more like a panic reaction to try to solve a problem.

"When issues like this happen, we've got to investigate properly. Investigating will help us arrive at the immediate causes, the underlying causes and the root causes. The root causes, in my view, are building on waterways and in unapproved places," he explained.

His comments come amid growing concerns over drowning incidents linked to flooding, with reports indicating that at least 14 people have lost their lives. Authorities have also deployed 10 divers to assist in rescue operations and help prevent further fatalities.

However, Mr. Debrah warned that encouraging residents to swim in flooded areas could create additional risks.

"The minute we start pushing this swimming idea, everybody will jump on that bandwagon. Meanwhile, we haven't solved the problem," he said.

He noted that flooded areas are often filled with hidden hazards such as rocks, trees and debris that can cause serious injuries even to trained swimmers attempting rescue efforts.

"So we do not have to look at solutions, central solutions. Let us look at a more permanent solution, and let us change our attitude. Authorities must be strict on building permits and things in those unacceptable areas so that we can deal with the issues holistically and not just knee-jerk reaction for swimming and things like that. I don't agree that works."

While acknowledging the deployment of divers as an interim intervention, Mr. Debrah stressed that local authorities must be held accountable for enforcing planning regulations and preventing construction on waterways.

The safety expert called for stricter enforcement of building regulations, improved drainage maintenance and sustained public education campaigns to reduce flood risks.

"There's a reason people are voted into leadership positions. Municipal authorities have a responsibility to account for their stewardship," he said.

"What are we doing? We've granted permits to people to build on waterways, so why are we now complaining when floods come?" he asked.

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