Ayariga, Jerry Ahmed Shaib trade jokes in Parliament after Black Stars beat Panama

Parliament was filled with light-hearted exchanges on Thursday after Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga referenced remarks by the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who had described the Black Stars’ match as a “litmus test” for government performance.

The comments came amid Ghana’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on June 18, Mr Ayariga recalled that Mr. Shaib had suggested the result of the match would be an indication of whether “things are working well in this country.”

Citing what he said was captured in the official Hansard, the Majority Leader stated that the Weija-Gbawe MP had indicated that “the results of the match yesterday will be the litmus test for determining if this country now works.”

With the Black Stars having secured victory, Mr Ayariga said the outcome should be taken as a positive reflection on the state of the country.

“So, Mr Speaker, given that the Black Stars won, I believe that he owes this country a duty to now confirm to Ghanaians that indeed the country now works, because the Black Stars won the match yesterday,” he said.

In a humorous tone, the Majority Leader added that his colleague should prepare a statement acknowledging the result as evidence that “the country now works,” prompting laughter in the House.

The exchange continued in good spirits when Jerry Ahmed Shaib responded on the floor, insisting his earlier remarks were not intended to trigger serious debate.

“Leader, statements will not engender debate, but the way you have begun it, anyway, we’ll get there,” he said.

He also responded jokingly to the Majority Leader, noting that he appeared very handsome suggesting he would not want any flooding in his domain.

Mr Shaib further joked about the numerical strength in the chamber, saying it looked like his side had the majority because they were more in number, before adding that it was all in good spirit.

The House erupted in laughter as the exchange concluded before proceedings moved on to question time.





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