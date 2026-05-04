Samsung Biologics estimates strike has cost more than $100m

South Korean contract drug manufacturer Samsung Biologics estimated a strike by ​its labour union over pay that ‌started late last month has cost the company about 150 billion won ($101.90 million).

The estimate reflected the financial impact of a "partial disruption to overall line ​production," the company said in an email sent to Reuters.

Samsung Biologics added that "the precise ​financial impact cannot be quantified at this time, ​as the company is continuously applying all applicable measures to minimise impact."

A total of 2,861 employees, about half of the workforce, have been striking since April 28, according to the union's website.

The management offered ‌a ⁠6.2% hike, according to the company. Both sides will resume talks on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Reuters could not immediately reach a representative of Samsung Biologics' union for comment.

The labour dispute could slow Samsung's efforts to win new orders and disrupt a review of whether to build a sixth plant, according to a note by Shinyoung Securities.

Clients, attracted by Samsung's on-time, low-cost delivery, could turn to rivals in Europe and the United States, the note said.

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