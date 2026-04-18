Scrapping free fuel perks ensures fairness for all — Mary Addah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, Mary Addah, has welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw free fuel allocations and related perks for certain public officials and institutions, describing it as a step toward equity and accountability.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, she said the move ensures that all Ghanaians share equally in both the burdens and benefits of fuel price adjustments.
According to her, state-owned entities such as the National Petroleum Authority and the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, as well as political appointees and some security services, will now be affected by the broader fuel relief measures—ending what she described as preferential treatment.
“We are all buying fuel; we are all Ghanaians. There shouldn’t be any discrimination whatsoever,” she noted, adding that with taxes being adjusted and margins reduced, the burden should be shared across the board.
Madam Addah argued that many of the affected officials already receive significant remuneration and benefits, making it reasonable for them to also absorb the impact of fuel price changes like other public servants.
She further pointed to longstanding concerns about the misuse of fuel coupons, noting that in some instances, allocations meant for official use were diverted or distributed for partisan purposes.
“We have seen situations where free coupons become the preserve of a few, sometimes even passed on to party foot soldiers, so I believe it is a good move,” she added while referencing past assessments conducted by her organisation.
She emphasised that similar reforms have been implemented in other jurisdictions, making Ghana’s decision neither new nor unexpected.
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