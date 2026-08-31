Shalom Shotokan Karate-do celebrates students at Karate grading ceremony

Day Spring Montessori International School recently held a Karate Grading Ceremony, during which 11 students were assessed on their progress in karate, with students advancing across five belt levels following their examinations.

The ceremony was conducted in partnership with Shalom Shotokan Karate-do Academy, under the guidance of Chief Instructor Sensei Daniel Martey.

The grading examination was led by Kyoshi George-Slater Commodore, Global Instructor and Examiner, who assessed the students as they demonstrated the skills and techniques developed through their training.

The 11 participating students comprised three girls and eight boys. At the end of the examination, Clarissa Damilola Ayinde attained the Red Belt level.

Jason Nana Kow Amoah, Jordan Nii Lante Lamptey, Edgar Kwabena Mensah Gyawu and Mercedes Yéyi Koomson were graded to Yellow Belt, while Albert Nana Sompa Koomson, Daniel Reign Dankyi and Mekunim Afia Sarfowaa Asante advanced to Orange Belt.

Leslie Owura Kwaku and Ankomah Auamah progressed to Green Belt, while Emmanuel Lamptey and Enoch Nitm advanced to 2nd Kyu Brown Belt.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the students to demonstrate more than their physical ability in Karate. Their training required them to follow instructions, maintain concentration, practise consistently and develop control over their body, movements and responses.

These are qualities that the school believes can also support a child's development beyond the karate class.

Addressing parents during the ceremony, Kyoshi Commodore encouraged them to continue supporting their children's participation in karate.

He highlighted discipline, confidence, focus and concentration, respect, physical fitness, self-control and self-defence as some of the benefits children can gain from the practice.

His message also spoke to a broader consideration for parents, schools and institutions when choosing extracurricular activities. While karate is a physical discipline, its lessons are not limited to fitness or self-defence.

Children are also introduced to structure, self-discipline and the importance of consistent practice. They learn to listen, respond to instruction promptly and work towards a standard before progressing to the next level.

This makes karate a valuable addition to a child's education and challenges the idea that extracurricular activities are simply a way to keep children occupied outside the classroom.

For a progressive school such as Day Spring Montessori International School, which provides opportunities for students to explore learning beyond conventional classroom activities, programmes such as karate can form an important part of that wider experience.

They allow students to pursue an interest while developing skills that can influence how they approach other areas of their lives.

The Grading Ceremony, held on the last weekend of August 2026 on the school premises in Dansoman, marks another important milestone for the Karate class at Day Spring Montessori International School as the students look forward to reaching higher echelons in Karate.

Their new belt levels, however, represent their progress so far, while the training ahead will require them to continue practising, learning and developing their skills.

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