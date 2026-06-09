Softcare marks Menstrual Hygiene Day with nationwide donation and youth-led awareness campaign

Softcare FM Manufacturing Company has commemorated the 2026 International Menstrual Hygiene Day with a campaign emphasising youth-led leadership in advancing community wellness and fostering open, stigma-free conversations on menstrual dignity.

The initiative, held under the theme “Period Friendly World”, underscored the need for collective action to eliminate stigma surrounding menstruation while promoting dignity and access to essential hygiene products. As part of the commemoration, the company donated sanitary products to vulnerable women and schoolgirls as part of its corporate social responsibility drive.

A key highlight of the campaign was a partnership with the Women’s Commission of Takoradi Technical University (TTU), which facilitated a menstrual hygiene education outreach across Takoradi. Premium sanitary pads were distributed to hundreds of junior high school girls to promote hygiene awareness and support adolescent health.

Recognised by Frost & Sullivan as a leading player in Africa’s baby diaper and sanitary pad manufacturing sector in terms of production volume, Softcare FM Manufacturing Company has, over the past two decades, established itself as a major force in the hygiene products industry across Africa and beyond. The company currently operates in more than 30 countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

In Ghana, the company has the capacity to produce approximately seven million packs monthly, ensuring consistent large-scale supply at competitive prices. It employs over 1,000 staff, with about 90 per cent being Ghanaians, many of whom are women, contributing significantly to local job creation and industrial growth.

Softcare also highlights its strong compliance record, having consistently contributed millions of Ghana cedis in taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), reinforcing its position as a reliable partner in national development.

The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality management, environmental responsibility and workplace safety, in line with regulatory standards set by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

Over the years, Softcare has received recognition from several high-profile public officials, including the Vice-President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, Trade, Industry and Agribusiness Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, among others, who have visited its production facility and expressed satisfaction with its operations.

Its flagship product, Softcare sanitary pads, has become widely used across Ghana for its affordability and quality, contributing to efforts to reduce import dependence and support the country’s industrialisation agenda.

As part of government-backed interventions, Softcare is also a key participant in the Free Sanitary Pad Programme, supporting over two million schoolgirls nationwide in efforts to address period poverty and promote adolescent well-being.

The company has received multiple industry accolades, including Overall Best Industrial Company and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in recognition of its sustained impact on industry and community development.

Located behind West Hills Mall on SSNIT Road in Dunkonaa, Weija, Accra, Softcare FM Manufacturing Company continues to position itself as a strategic partner in hygiene product supply, distribution, and community empowerment across Ghana and beyond.

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