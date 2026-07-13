Startup Exchange 2.0 urges founders to build resilient businesses through collaboration

Founders of startups have been encouraged to remain focused, resilient and intentional about building strong business structures capable of withstanding economic challenges and driving long-term growth.

The call was made at the second edition of the Startup Exchange Programme in Accra, where speakers stressed that resilience, strategic partnerships and collaboration are critical to building sustainable businesses.

Convenor of the Startup Exchange Programme, Grace Owusu, said entrepreneurs must move beyond simply chasing funding and instead concentrate on building resilient businesses with proper systems and structures.

"As founders, you have to remain focused and resilient. Building the right structures for your business is what will enable it to survive challenges and grow sustainably."

She noted that the second edition of the programme is aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with practical knowledge while creating opportunities for networking, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

Marketing Lead for Creative Space, Matthew Adzakey underscored the role of corporate partnerships in helping startups scale.

"Corporate partnerships provide startups with opportunities to access markets, resources and expertise that are essential for growth."

Facilitator Kofi Blankson also urged entrepreneurs to embrace collaboration, saying businesses achieve more when they work together.

"Collaboration is one of the most important ingredients for success. Founders should build relationships, share ideas and leverage partnerships to unlock new opportunities."

The Startup Exchange Programme is organised by Abi-Grastle to promote visibility, collaboration and sustainable growth for entrepreneurs and startups across Africa through strategic partnerships, mentorship and business networking.

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