SWAG commemorates its 8th anniversary with a public lecture

The Volta Regional chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced a public lecture to commemorate eight years of its establishment.

The lecture dubbed “Kwabena Yeboah Public Lecture on Sports Journalism,” is aimed at promoting excellence and growth in sports journalism.

It is scheduled to be hosted at the NAGRAT Hall in the Volta Regional capital of Ho, on April 9, 2026.

The Kwabena Yeboah Public Lecture on Sports Journalism forms part of a series of activities lined up to celebrate SWAG’s contributions to sports development and media practice in the region.

The President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah, who will be the main speaker, will speak on the theme: “Eight Years of SWAG Volta; The Impact and Development in Sports Journalism.”

His lecture would focus on the strides made in sports journalism and the challenges confronting the profession, possibly outlining measures to resolve the identified challenges to promote sports development.

The event will be hosted by SWAG Volta Chairman Eric Eli Adzie, who will be joined by a panel of notable personalities, including the General Secretary of SWAG, Charles Osei Asibey, and the Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association in the Volta Region Dr. Harrison Kofi Belley.

Other guest speakers include the Volta Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Philipina Frimpong, Volta Regional Tourism Director, Mrs. Roberta Okaine- Fumador, and Former National Athlete, Godwin Adukpo.

The lecture will provide a platform for stakeholders in sports and media to engage in meaningful dialogue, reflect on progress made, and chart a path for the future of sports journalism in the region and beyond.

SWAG Volta is encouraging all and sundry to attend and participate in discussions geared towards strengthening sports reporting and development in Ghana.

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