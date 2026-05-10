Tang Hong re-elected President of Ghana Association of Chinese Societies

Chief Executive Officer of Caitec Group and founder of Tang Palace Hotel, Tang Hong, has been re-elected President of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, extending his long-standing leadership over Ghana’s influential Chinese business community.

The re-election took place during a colourful ceremony on Saturday, May 9, where members of the Association renewed their confidence in the businessman.

His latest victory further cements his position as one of the most prominent foreign business figures in Ghana and a leading voice within the Chinese community.

Over the years, Mr Hong has become widely recognised for strengthening business and diplomatic ties between Ghana and China, while positioning the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies as a key bridge between Chinese investors, the Chinese Embassy, Ghanaian authorities, and local businesses.

Beyond the hospitality and trade sectors, he has also played a visible role in investment promotion, advocacy for responsible business practices, and charitable interventions across the country.

Under his leadership, the Association has supported a number of humanitarian initiatives, including donations to the Ghana Police Service and fundraising activities for victims affected by conflicts and displacement crises.

As Chairman of the Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Hong has consistently encouraged Chinese businesses operating in Ghana to comply with local laws and deepen collaboration with Ghanaian enterprises.

Industry observers say his re-election signals continuity and stability at a time when Chinese investments continue to expand across key sectors of Ghana’s economy, including mining, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, fisheries, and hospitality.

With a growing Chinese population living and working in Ghana, Tang Hong’s influence is seen by many as extending beyond business into diplomacy and community leadership.

His re-election, observers say, represents not only another leadership victory but also the continuation of a legacy that has shaped Chinese-Ghanaian business relations over the years.

The newly elected executives of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies and affiliated chambers include XU NINGQUAN of Sentuo Group as Executive President, Zhou Senlin as Honorary President, and several executive vice presidents and vice presidents drawn from major Chinese business associations and companies operating in Ghana.

Representatives from organisations such as the Ghana China Mining Association, Ghana China Fisheries Association, Ghana Chinese Media, Confucius Institutes in Ghana, and multiple regional Chinese chambers of commerce were also elected onto the Association’s executive structure.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.