TCL showcases 2026 SQD Mini LED TVs and smart home innovations for Ghana

TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, has unveiled its 2026 consumer electronics and home appliance portfolio for Ghana at its West Africa regional launch in Côte d’Ivoire.

The event brought together media, business partners, retailers, distributors, industry stakeholders, and content creators from across the region, providing a first look at TCL’s latest display technologies, alongside innovations in air conditioning, refrigeration, laundry, and monitors.

The portfolio reflects TCL’s continued investment in Ghana and its focus on developing technology to meet changing consumer needs, from immersive entertainment and smarter cooling to larger-capacity appliances and connected home experiences.

Mr Daniel Ray, Director of Sales, TCL West Africa, said: “Ghana is an important market within TCL’s West Africa growth strategy, with consumers increasingly looking for technology that delivers strong performance while remaining relevant to their everyday needs.

"Through this regional launch, we are bringing together entertainment, cooling and home appliance innovations designed around how people live, connect and enjoy content across both markets.”

Large-screen entertainment remains a key focus of TCL’s 2026 portfolio, with consumers increasingly seeking more immersive experiences for sport, movies, streaming and gaming.

Leading the television range is the C7L SQD Mini LED, available in screen sizes from 65 to 98 inches. The range combines advanced Mini LED light control, enhanced colour precision, deeper blacks and improved halo control.

The 98-inch C7L features up to 2,176 Precise Dimming Zones, HDR 3,000 nits brightness, up to 100% BT.2020 All Scenes Wide Colour Gamut, an HVA 2.0 Pro Panel, Audio by Bang & Olufsen and a 288Hz VRR Game Accelerator, positioning it as a high-performance option for home entertainment and gaming.

The 98-inch C6K QD Mini LED TV complements the range, combining QD-Mini LED backlighting with quantum dot colour technology. It features up to 512 Precise Dimming Zones, a 144Hz native refresh rate, an AiPQ Pro Processor, a Matte HVA Panel, and ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi audio.

TCL is also expanding its cooling portfolio with the FreshIN 3.0 and SaveIN AI Series 24K, designed around cooling performance, energy management and convenience.

The FreshIN 3.0 introduces fresh outdoor air into indoor spaces while incorporating QuadruPuri filtration, Visible Air Quality, Smart Voice Control, T AI Energy Saving and Gentle Breeze technology.

The SaveIN AI Series, meanwhile, combines intelligent energy management with smart Wi-Fi control and Coanda Airflow. Its technology dynamically adjusts compressor performance according to temperature conditions, helping households manage energy consumption while maintaining indoor comfort.

TCL’s refrigeration portfolio includes the P7 Side-by-Side Refrigerator and C7 Cross-Door Refrigerator, offering greater storage capacity and flexible organisation for modern households.

The P774SBBG features a premium black glass finish, No Frost cooling, inverter technology, electronic controls and multi-airflow functionality.

The four-door C780CDN combines No Frost cooling with inverter performance, providing flexible storage for fresh and frozen food while complementing contemporary kitchen spaces.

For laundry, the TCL C5 Washer Dryer combines a 12kg washing capacity with Super Drum technology, Auto Dose, jetBubble, Wi-Fi connectivity, Steam Wash, activeFresh, Dynamic Rinse and quick-wash programmes.

Available exclusively in Ghana, the TCL 27P2A expands the brand’s Mini LED gaming offering with QHD resolution, a 200Hz refresh rate, Tmoc Motion Clarity, up to 600 nits peak brightness and a 1ms GtG response time.

FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC compatibility support smoother gameplay, while Mini LED backlight control helps maintain contrast and picture detail during fast-moving scenes.

The regional launch reinforces TCL’s strategy to deepen its presence in Ghana through a broader product ecosystem and stronger collaboration with distributors, retailers, media and technology communities.

Mr Daniel Ray added: “Our focus is to strengthen TCL’s presence in Ghana with products that respond to the needs of the consumers we serve. That means bringing together larger, more immersive entertainment, efficient cooling, greater household capacity, and smarter connected experiences.

"We see significant potential in Ghana and will continue working closely with our partners to make TCL technology more widely available.”

Product sizes, specifications, pricing and availability may vary by market.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.