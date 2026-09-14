Telecel Foundation marks Fetu Afahye with HealthFest

Audio By Carbonatix
Marking this year’s Fetu Afahye celebrations, the Telecel Ghana Foundation provided free health screening to residents of Abura, Central Region, under its connected health pillar.
The outreach, delivered in partnership with healthcare professionals from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and the Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMAC), offered a range of medical screenings, including malaria, hepatitis B, typhoid, HIV, and blood glucose, among others, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to promoting preventive healthcare in communities.
Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications Manager at Telecel Ghana, said the Foundation remains committed to using community events such as Fetu Afahye to improve healthcare delivery.
“Fetu Afahye is a celebration of community, culture and togetherness, bringing people from far and near. With the rise in non-communicable diseases, our goal at Telecel Foundation is to screen and educate as many community members as possible.
"We are proud to support the people of Abura with free medical screening for early detection and healthier lives.”
Medical Officer Dr Bernard Bedu Boamah of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital commended the Foundation for the initiative.
“We are pleased with the overwhelming response from the people of Abura. We are grateful to Telecel Foundation for giving the residents of Abura the opportunity to access free healthcare services and encouraging them to prioritise their health.”
20-year-old beneficiary, Godwin Ampofoh, expressed his appreciation to the medical team and the Foundation for the initiative.
He said, “Because of my busy schedule and financial challenges, I cannot always access healthcare, the reason why I am very grateful to be part of this exercise. I’m thankful to Telecel for bringing this initiative to us here in Abura.”
The HealthFest initiative forms part of Telecel Foundation’s Connected Health pillar, which focuses on improving access to quality healthcare and promoting preventive health practices across Ghana.
By bringing free medical services directly into communities, the Foundation continues to help remove barriers to healthcare while supporting the building of healthier, more resilient communities.
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