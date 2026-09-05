TECNO’s Modular Phone and TAURUS win gold at IFA 2026, recognising breakthroughs in mobile and gaming technology

From a 4.9mm modular smartphone to an ultra-compact water-cooled gaming PC, TECNO is challenging conventional ideas about how much technology can be packed into a device.

At IFA 2026, the global AI-driven innovative technology brand received two IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards for the TECNO Modular Phone and Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro).

The TECNO Modular Phone won the Ultra-Slim Magnetic Modular Technology Innovation Gold Award, while the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS received the Miniaturised Gaming PC Technology Innovation Gold Award. Both recognitions highlight TECNO's approach to solving complex engineering challenges through new approaches to device architecture, modularity, performance and design.

A New Approach to Modular Smartphones

At just 4.9mm thick, the TECNO Modular Phone is the world's slimmest modular smartphone, challenging the traditional trade-off between slimness and expandability. At the heart of the device is TECNO's proprietary Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, combining a precision magnetic array with pogo-pin connectors.

This enables a modular ecosystem of ten high-performance modules that can be attached according to different user needs. The host device retains a 3000–4000mAh battery, while connected modules draw power directly from the phone, creating a snap-and-go experience. The phone's portless unibody design also achieves an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

Beyond its hardware design, TECNO developed the Modular Phone as a physical gateway for personal AI assistants. The concept aims to address a growing challenge in mobile technology: how to accommodate increasing AI computing requirements without compromising the compact form factor of smartphones.

The device has earned more than 20 accolades from leading technology and design media, including CNET, Android Authority, Yanko Design and The Verge. It was named among the Best of MWC 2026 by CNET and Yanko Design, while The Verge recognised it as the Best Mobile Tech at MWC 2026. The TECNO Modular Phone is also set to enter mass production soon.

Reimagining the Gaming PC in a Compact Form

TECNO's innovation extends into personal computing with the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro).

At approximately 6.36 litres, TAURUS is one of the world's smallest water-cooled gaming PCs. Its vertical chassis and panoramic transparent window combine a compact footprint with the bold aesthetic associated with Tonino Lamborghini.

Underneath its compact exterior is a performance-focused configuration featuring the Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060, delivering 614 AI TOPS, 145W TGP and DLSS 4. The integrated water-cooling system supports sustained peak frequencies under load, while 15 ports, including OCuLink and USB4, plus Wi-Fi 6E, provide connectivity and expandability for gaming and AI-focused workloads.

The design was previously recognised with a Yanko Design Best of MWC award, further highlighting the device's combination of performance and distinctive design.

An Expanding Vision for Future Technology

The two IFA awards come as TECNO continues to expand its exploration of futuristic device design.

At IFA 2026, the brand also showcased its Next-Gen Bezelless Concept Phone, featuring a true 0mm screen bezel, alongside the MEGABOOK T15 360 Pro, a convertible laptop designed around flexible interaction.

From modular smartphones to compact gaming PCs and next-generation displays, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in consumer technology, combining engineering innovation with design and AI to create new experiences for users.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.