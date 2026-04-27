The Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana funds lifesaving Surgeries for two children

The Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana celebrates a moment of hope, funding lifesaving open-heart surgeries for two children born with congenital heart disorders. The presentation took place at the Cardiothoracic Centre of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where these life-changing procedures will be carried out, giving the children a renewed chance at life.

This milestone was made possible through a beautiful convergence of generosity. The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana (H.E. Berenice Owen-Jones), inspired by her own journey as a mother of a child who once required heart surgery, helped mobilise critical funds through the Melbourne Cup charity fundraiser. Complementing this, additional funding was generated through the Foundation’s recent Health Walk, powered by the energy and compassion of over 100 students and staff from Tema International School, SOS Hermann Gmeiner College, and Al-Rayan International School. Their efforts added significant value to our fundraising initiative and continue to support the Foundation’s work to raise awareness and mobilise resources for children living with congenital heart disorders.

One child has already undergone successful surgery and is recovering well, while the second is scheduled in the coming weeks.

Now 15 years strong, The Children’s Heart Foundation Ghana has supported over 250 children with lifesaving surgeries, but the journey continues, with over 50 children still waiting for their turn. Can you help? Have a heart, save a life.

A powerful reminder that together, we can make a difference

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.