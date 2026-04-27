Three of six escapees rearrested as police intensify hunt for remaining suspects

The Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed that three out of six inmates who escaped from police custody in Accra have been rearrested following what officials describe as swift and coordinated police action, while efforts remain ongoing to apprehend the remaining three suspects still at large.

According to a statement issued on Monday, April 27, the escape, which occurred on April 26, 2026 at the Adabraka District Police Station, has prompted heightened security operations across the capital, Accra.

Police say an intensified manhunt is underway, with officers working around the clock to locate and detain the outstanding escapees.

The Command also moved to firmly dismiss and condemn reports circulating in sections of the media that suggested a link between the escapees and the murder of the father-in-law of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi.

Authorities stressed that the individuals involved were never held in connection with that case and have no relation to the incident.

Police officials warned that such misinformation could create unnecessary public anxiety and potentially interfere with ongoing security operations.

They urged media organisations and the public to rely on verified information from official sources.

Meanwhile, a full investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the escape. The Command indicated that internal reviews are underway to establish how the breach occurred and to implement measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Authorities have also appealed to members of the public to assist with the search, encouraging anyone with credible information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to report to the nearest police station.

The Service emphasised its commitment to maintaining law and order, noting that every effort is being made to swiftly resolve the situation and uphold public confidence in the country’s security apparatus.

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