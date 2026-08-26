The Luckiest JoySports Invitational 2026: Check out full draw and fixtures for football event

Audio By Carbonatix
The much-anticipated JoySports Invitational football tournament took a major step forward with the official draw held on Wednesday, August 29, 2026, at the Joy Prime studios.
The tournament, which promises to be a thrilling day of corporate sports action, saw several teams learn their opponents as they prepare for the showdown.
With 34 corporate teams competing, the draw revealed the matchups for the opening round of games.
Each organisation will battle it out in a series of exciting fixtures, hoping to advance through the stages and claim the coveted trophy.
List of full draw:
- McDan vs Equity Health
- Labadi Beach vs 3D Wireless
- Best Education Services Limited vs Royal Kingdom Estate
- The Children Hospital & Fertility Centre vs Adansi Travels
- AlSale Services vs Piwak Natural Health
- Ghana Publishing Company Limited vs GoldKey Properties
- Fair Wages and Salaries Commission vs La Community Bank
- Premier Health Insurance vs Valex Lease Equipment Limited
- The Luckiest vs Narh-Bita Hospital
- Latex Foam vs Volta Catch
- Escort Security vs Heritage Christian University
- NPA vs Minerals Commission
- National Identification Authority vs Axis Pension Trust
- Ayuda Hub vs Sapholda Ventures
- Tema Oil Refinery vs Toyota Ghana Limited
- Virtual Security Africa vs Yellow and Orange
- Multimedia Group vs GIMPA
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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