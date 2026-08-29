The Mother’s secret: How Eni Akonobea turned motherhood into a philosophy for flourishing

{"ARInfo":{"IsUseAR":false},"Version":"1.0.0","MakeupInfo":{"IsUseMakeup":false},"FaceliftInfo":{"IsChangeEyeLift":false,"IsChangeFacelift":false,"IsChangePostureLift":false,"IsChangeNose":false,"IsChangeFaceChin":false,"IsChangeMouth":false,"IsChangeThinFace":false},"BeautyInfo":{"SwitchMedicatedAcne":false,"IsAIBeauty":false,"IsBrightEyes":false,"IsSharpen":false,"IsOldBeauty":false,"IsReduceBlackEyes":false},"HandlerInfo":{"AppName":2},"FilterInfo":{"IsUseFilter":false}}

There is a particular kind of wisdom that comes from learning to care for another human being.

It is the wisdom of noticing what has not yet been said. Of anticipating what may be needed. Of creating safety before it is requested.

Of knowing that nourishment is not always food, that protection is not always physical, and that sometimes the most important thing you can give another person is simply the conditions in which they can flourish.

For Eni Akonobea, that understanding began with motherhood.

The birth of her daughter became the unexpected inspiration behind what would eventually become Eni Asiri — a company and philosophy built around the intentional curation of the conditions in which people live, work, and flourish.

There is meaning in the name itself.

Eni means mother in Akuapem, while Asiri means secret in Hausa. Together, they form a deeply personal idea: The Mother's Secret.

But for Eni, this is not simply about biological motherhood. It speaks to the qualities embodied by a mother at her best: attentiveness, nourishment, protection, discernment, hospitality, presence, and the quiet stewardship of another person's well-being.

These are qualities that transcend motherhood itself. They can be embodied by anyone who understands that a flourishing life is not created by achievement alone, but by the conditions surrounding it.

It is from this idea that Eni’s understanding of wellness began to evolve.

Rather than viewing wellness as something an individual practises — a collection of routines, treatments or habits — she became interested in the wider ecosystem of a person’s life.

Who and what has access to their attention? What kind of environment surrounds them? Who helps carry what they carry?

What conversations are they having, and which ones have they avoided? Does their success actually create a life they have the capacity to enjoy? What protects their peace?

These questions eventually shaped Eni’s distinctive professional identity as a Wellness Curator.

She describes Wellness Curation as the stewardship of everything that quietly shapes the quality of an

intentional individual’s life; curating the people, places and practices that create greater comfort, clarity, ease and capacity for growth. It is a philosophy that sits at the centre of wellbeing, lifestyle, emotional intelligence, hospitality and intentional living. And at its heart is an idea that can be traced back to the beginning of Eni’s journey as a mother:

A flourishing life does not happen by accident. It is carefully held, thoughtfully nourished, and intentionally curated.

This philosophy has developed into what Eni calls Refined African Wellness. Refined African Wellness

It is neither a geographical label nor an attempt to make conventional wellness more aesthetically African. It is a worldview informed by the richness of African ways of living: hospitality, community, rhythm, nature, storytelling, craftsmanship, generosity and the understanding that wellbeing is deeply relational.

Eni is interested in what happens when these principles are thoughtfully brought into contemporary life.

What might leadership look like when emotional wealth is treated as seriously as financial wealth?

What might luxury mean when time, privacy, ease and meaningful connection become more valuable than accumulation?

What might wellness become when the environment around a person is considered as important as the practices they perform?

These questions sit at the centre of Eni Asiri. The Work Beneath the Philosophy

Much of Eni’s work is concerned with what exists beneath visible success.

Through Healing Dialogues, she creates space for intentional conversations around emotional wealth, the inner realities of living and the things that are often difficult to articulate.

Through The Margin, her private executive stewardship practice, she works behind the scenes to create greater ease, continuity and capacity for individuals whose lives carry significant responsibility.

The work is rooted in discretion and thoughtful stewardship, curating the practical and personal conditions that allow a person to give their attention to what matters most.

Her Keynote Addresses and executive wellness work bring these ideas into organisations, while her broader wellness curation practice extends the same philosophy across private clients, leaders, entrepreneurs and organisations.

At the heart of this work is Emotional Wealth: the inner resources that influence how individuals experience success, relationships, leadership and life itself. For Eni, external achievement without emotional wealth can create a life that looks successful while becoming increasingly difficult to inhabit.

Her work therefore asks a different set of questions. What allows a person to enjoy what they have worked so hard to build?

What protects the quality of their inner life as their responsibilities grow?

What emotional conditions enable a leader not simply to perform, but to lead well? And what does it mean to build a life that has room for both ambition and peace?

Across all of Eni Asiri’s expressions, the answer returns to the same philosophy: wellbeing is not only about what happens within a person. It is also shaped by what surrounds them.

The people they have around them. The environments they inhabit. The demands placed upon them. The quality of their support. The conversations they are able to have. The space they have to think, rest, and simply be.

For Eni, wellness is therefore not simply about adding more to life but rather becoming intentional about what deserves to remain in it.

And perhaps that is the deepest meaning behind the name Eni Asiri: that some of the most valuable things we need to flourish are not loudly advertised or easily measured. They are quietly learned, carefully held, and thoughtfully passed on.

Eni Asiri

Wellness Curation | Refined African Wellness www.eniasiri.com

www.linkedin.com/in/mseni

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.