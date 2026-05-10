When motherhood has no womb: Honouring women who nurture humanity

Every year on Mother’s Day, restaurants fill up, flowers are delivered, and social media overflows with glowing tributes to mothers.

Yet quietly, many women observe the celebration from a distance, not because they have never loved, nurtured, sacrificed, or cared for others, but because society has reduced motherhood to childbirth alone. But motherhood has never been that simple.

In many Ghanaian homes, some of the women who shaped our lives are not the women who gave birth to us. They are the aunties who stepped in during difficult times, the grandmothers who carried entire families on tired backs, the teachers who encouraged us when nobody else did, and the women in our communities who corrected, protected, and guided us as though we were their own children.

That too is motherhood.

Motherhood can never be defined by biology alone. Some women may never carry children in their wombs, yet they carry entire families, communities, and generations on their backs every single day. The ability to nurture, protect, and sacrifice for others is not limited to biology. Sometimes, the women who impact our lives most deeply are those who simply choose to care.

An African auntie is rarely “just an auntie.” She is often a second mother, quietly paying school fees when parents are struggling, helping raise children who are not biologically hers, and offering support during difficult moments. In many families, some children survive emotionally and financially because an auntie stood in the gap. Many young people today can point to an auntie who housed them during school, helped them through heartbreak, or became a safe place during difficult periods.



Then there are grandmothers, the silent pillars holding many homes together. Long after raising their own children, many grandmothers find themselves starting all over again: preparing children for school, praying over households, helping with homework, and carrying responsibilities their ageing bodies should no longer be carrying. In many Ghanaian homes, grandmothers are the glue that keeps families from falling apart. Their sacrifices are often overlooked because they give so much so naturally.



We must also acknowledge teachers whose roles go far beyond the classroom. Across Ghana, many female teachers spend their own money feeding hungry students, buying books for struggling pupils, and encouraging children who feel invisible. Some notice when a child suddenly becomes withdrawn. Others quietly intervene when they suspect abuse, neglect, or emotional distress. In many ways, they become mothers to hundreds of children they may never hear from again.

There are also women in our neighbourhoods who naturally become mothers to everyone around them. The neighbour who watches over children in the compound house, the chop bar owner or food seller who gives food on credit because she knows a family is struggling, and the church woman who constantly checks on young people and prays for them. These women may never trend on social media or receive public praise, but many communities would struggle without them.

Even in public spaces, motherhood quietly reveals itself. Many of us have seen women in trotros adjusting sleeping children so they do not fall, sharing food with strangers, or offering guidance to younger passengers as though they were speaking to their own children.

These gestures may seem small, but they reflect something deeply human, the instinct to care for others even when there is no obligation to do so.

Perhaps that is why Ghanaians often call older women “Maa” even when there is no blood relationship. Deep down, we understand that motherhood is also a spirit of care, protection, and responsibility.

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day celebrations sometimes unintentionally exclude women whose contributions to society are equally valuable.

Women battling infertility often endure the day silently. Women who have lost children carry grief behind forced smiles. Others deeply desired motherhood, but life unfolded differently for them. When society defines motherhood too narrowly, it risks making these women feel unseen despite the love and care they continue to give to others every day.

Mother’s Day should therefore be more than a celebration of childbirth. It should also celebrate nurturing, sacrifice, consistency, and love in all its forms. A mother is not only the woman who gives life; she is also the woman who helps sustain it.

Many of us are products of collective motherhood. Somewhere along the line, a woman who did not give birth to us still protected us, guided us, fed us, prayed for us, corrected us, or made life softer during difficult seasons. Her name may never appear in a tribute post, but her impact remains unforgettable.

As Mother’s Day is celebrated this year, perhaps it is time to widen the conversation. Let us honour not only biological mothers but also the women who quietly nurture humanity every day: aunties, grandmothers, teachers, caregivers, neighbours, mentors, church mothers, and every woman whose love shapes lives behind the scenes.

Long after the flowers wilt and the social media posts disappear, people rarely remember only who gave them life. They remember who stayed beside them, protected them, encouraged them, and showed up when life became difficult. Because sometimes, motherhood is not just about who gave birth.

Sometimes, it is about who stayed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.