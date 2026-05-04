Three cruise ship passengers die in suspected hantavirus outbreak

Audio By Carbonatix
Three people have died, and three are ill after a Netherlands-based cruise ship was hit by a suspected outbreak of hantavirus, a rodent-borne virus that can cause fatal respiratory illness, authorities and media reports said on Sunday.
Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions said in a news release it was "managing a serious medical situation" on a polar expedition ship, the MV Hondius, which was off Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic west of Africa.
The cruise departed from Argentina about three weeks ago with around 150 passengers and stopped in the Antarctic and other locations on its way to Cape Verde, according to media reports.
A Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that two Dutch passengers had died, but gave no further details.
The World Health Organisation said in a tweet that one of the sick passengers was in intensive care in South Africa. Sky News reported the passenger is British, citing South Africa's Department of Health.
WHO said it was investigating the outbreak. Lab tests have confirmed hantavirus in one of the six people, the agency said.
Oceanwide Expeditions said Cape Verde authorities had not given permission for passengers requiring medical care to disembark, and Dutch authorities were seeking to organise the repatriation of two symptomatic passengers along with the body of a deceased passenger.
Hantavirus can be spread when rodent droppings and urine become airborne, such as when people sweep out sheds where mice have been living. WHO said the virus can be spread between people in rare cases.
The illness begins with flu-like symptoms and can lead to heart and lung failure, with around 40% of cases resulting in death, according to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control.
There are no specific drugs to treat hantavirus, so treatment focuses on supportive care, including placing patients on ventilators in severe cases.
"WHO is facilitating coordination between member states and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board," the WHO said.
The British Foreign Office and South Africa's Department of Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Latest Stories
-
Majority caucus says BoG’s rising losses are cost of stabilisation, not collapse
26 minutes
-
Analysis: How GOLDBOD’s “beautiful” 2025 financials created a GH¢9bn hole at the Bank of Ghana
35 minutes
-
The numbers speak for themselves – Majority caucus fires back at Minority over BoG loss
39 minutes
-
South Africa: The boys who gave the world a party, and went home early
45 minutes
-
BoG gold sale row deepens as Majority caucus rejects Minority’s ‘policy insolvency’ charge
1 hour
-
US criticises Zambia for lack of engagement as $1 billion health deal stalls
1 hour
-
Meta faces US lawmaker scrutiny over removal of lawyer ads for social media addiction cases
1 hour
-
As summer opens, action movies have lost some box-office punch
2 hours
-
Pope marks World Press Freedom Day, laments violations and honours slain reporters
2 hours
-
Top US diplomat Rubio to meet with Pope Leo on Thursday, source says
2 hours
-
Spirit Airlines shutting down after rescue talks collapse
2 hours
-
BBC uncovers the Ugandan scammers abusing dogs to elicit donations from animal lovers
2 hours
-
GameStop makes $55.5bn takeover offer for eBay
2 hours
-
Trump says US to ‘guide’ stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz
3 hours
-
Amsterdam bans public adverts for meat and fossil fuels
3 hours