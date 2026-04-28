Tiler in critical condition after alleged self-harm incident in Mankessim

Audio By Carbonatix
A 48-year-old tiler is in critical condition after reportedly cutting his own throat with a machine in Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central region.
The victim, who resides in Kumasi, had travelled to Mankessim to undertake a tiling contract reportedly valued at GH¢85,000.
The incident occurred on Sunday, according to local sources, who said the man allegedly attempted to harm himself using his work equipment but was rescued by his apprentice.
Former Assembly Member for the Anafo Estate Electoral Area, Cephas Arthur, confirmed the incident but indicated that the reason behind the act remains unknown.
He explained that the victim was found in a pool of blood by his apprentice after he failed to respond to his calls.
The injured man was initially rushed to the Mercy Women’s Hospital, popularly known as Roman Hospital, where medical staff worked to stabilise his condition before referring him to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
Mr Arthur commended the medical team at the facility for their swift response in managing the situation, but expressed concern over delays in securing an ambulance to transport the victim to Accra.
According to him, it took several hours before an ambulance became available for the transfer.
The victim is currently receiving treatment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.
Latest Stories
-
Pastor, 2 others who allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive refused bail
8 minutes
-
Fix generation, transmission and distribution together to end dumsor – IES analyst to gov’t
19 minutes
-
GAEC hosts major international SAPPHIRE workshop to boost cancer treatment capacity in Africa
20 minutes
-
Youth entrepreneurs get machinery, skills under YEFFA programme
23 minutes
-
ICC awards $8.4 million in compensation to victims of al-Qaeda-linked leader in Mali
27 minutes
-
“Current dumsor is very unbearable” – Oforikrom MP
40 minutes
-
Electrochem needs govt-MIIF support to unlock potential
42 minutes
-
Next JoyBusiness Round Table discussion comes off April 30, 2026
47 minutes
-
President Mahama cuts sod for new Airport concourse project to link terminal 2 and 3
51 minutes
-
African journalists face rising pressure but show strong commitment to nation-building — Study shows
56 minutes
-
Over 300 women equipped to break into digital trade as Click-to-Cargo Programme ends in Accra
1 hour
-
Culture, corruption fuel Ghana’s galamsey crisis — Study reveals
1 hour
-
“Buck stops at the top” — Minority calls for Energy Minister’s removal over power challenges
1 hour
-
Tiler in critical condition after alleged self-harm incident in Mankessim
1 hour
-
Couple held at gunpoint as armed men demolish mosque at Millennium City
1 hour