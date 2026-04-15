Fire destroys two containers , goods at Mankessim

Audio By Carbonatix
A fierce fire has destroyed two commercial metal containers and a range of goods at Baifikrom in Mankessim, in the Central Region, following a rapid response by firefighters on April 13, 2026.
According to a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, April 15, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Mankessim Fire Station received a distress call at 18:51 pm and immediately dispatched a fire crew to the scene.
Firefighters arrived at 6:10 pm to find two metal containers used for commercial activities already fully engulfed in flames.
On arrival, the blaze was observed to have begun spreading to nearby properties, raising fears of wider destruction in the busy commercial area.
Despite the intensity of the fire, firefighters launched a determined operation to contain it and prevent further escalation. The crew battled the flames “fiercely”, managing to bring the situation under control after sustained efforts.
However, the fire had already caused significant destruction. The two initial metal containers were completely razed, along with their contents, which included car seats, foam materials, office chairs and a television set.
The rapid spread of the flames left little opportunity for salvage before the fire engulfed the structures.
Firefighters also managed to save two additional metal containers located close to the incident, preventing what could have been an even more extensive loss.
Although the fire was eventually contained and extinguished, the destruction at the site was substantial. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Investigations have since been launched to establish the cause of the fire. Fire service officials are expected to examine possible electrical faults, flammable materials, or other ignition sources as part of their inquiry.
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