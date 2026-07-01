‘Time for him to pay’ – Carroll calls on Trump to pay $5m after president’s appeal fails

Writer E Jean Carroll

Writer E Jean Carroll has asked a judge to order Donald Trump to pay the $5m (£3.7m) in damages awarded by a jury that found the president liable for sexually abusing and defaming her in a civil case three years ago.

The request comes a day after the US Supreme Court declined Trump's request to review the case.

In May 2023, a New York jury awarded Carroll the damages over her civil claim that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, and then branded the incident a hoax on social media. Trump denied the allegations.

Lawyers for Carroll said the writer had agreed to all of Trump's requests to delay paying the damages, which now amount to almost $5.8m with interest.

"Given the extraordinary lengths he has taken to avoid such payments, and that each of those efforts has been denied in full, that cooperation ends today," the lawyers wrote. "It is time for him to pay Carroll."

The BBC has contacted Trump's attorneys for comment.

Carroll's lawyers said Trump had again sought to delay paying the damages while asking the Supreme Court to reconsider taking up his appeal.

"After four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end," Carroll's lawyers wrote in the legal brief.

Carroll, a former magazine columnist who is now 82, accused Trump of attacking her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan, and later defaming her on Truth Social in a 2022 post denying her allegations.

The president has repeatedly claimed that the judge who oversaw the civil trial, Lewis Kaplan, improperly allowed evidence to be presented that hurt how the jury viewed Trump.

A federal appeals court agreed with the jury's verdict last year and said Kaplan did not make errors that would warrant a new trial.

After the Supreme Court decision on Monday, Trump once again called Carroll's accusations a lie on Truth Social.

"Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to 'review' a fake case brought against me," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He added that he would continue to fight against the "weaponization and lawfare case" including "the ridiculous claim of defamation, with all of my power and strength".

Carroll's lawyers have included the post in their new filings on Tuesday.

Trump has also appealed against another jury's decision in 2024 finding the president liable for defaming Carroll in a separate instance and awarding her nearly $84m. A panel of federal judges denied his appeal against that decision last year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.