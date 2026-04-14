TIYAC Foundation delivers Starlink internet to health centres in North Dayi

TIYAC Foundation

The TIYAC Foundation, led by Mr Innocent Yao Tsorxe, has donated four Starlink internet devices to selected health centres in the North Dayi District that have struggled for years with little or no internet connection.

This project was inspired by a strong example from Awate Todzi. The Transitional Chief there took the initiative to install Starlink internet at the Awate Health Centre. The results have been very encouraging. Health workers are now able to communicate better, get support faster, and improve the way they care for patients.

After learning about this success, TIYAC Foundation also discovered that there are about four more health centres in the district facing the same long-standing problem of poor or no connectivity. This situation has affected healthcare delivery for many years. This is what led to the decision to extend support to these facilities as well.

In today’s world, internet access is not a luxury for health facilities. It is an important tool that helps save lives and improve service delivery.

With this new connection, these health centres will now be able to:

Reach doctors and specialists in other locations during emergencies

Access up-to-date medical information and treatment guidelines

Improve speed and quality of patient referrals

Support continuous learning and online training for health workers

Improve record keeping, reporting, and communication with health authorities

Reduce delays in decision-making during critical cases

These improvements will directly support both health workers and patients in rural communities who often face delays due to a lack of communication tools.

The idea for this project came from within the district itself. The action taken at Awate Todzi showed what is possible when local leadership takes initiative to solve real problems. It proved that even simple technology, when properly used, can make a big difference in healthcare delivery.

TIYAC Foundation sees this as an example worth building on. Instead of focusing on one facility only, the goal became to expand the impact to other communities facing the same challenges.

This project is part of a wider effort to support practical solutions that improve everyday life in the district. Better health care, better communication, and better access to information are key parts of community development.

TIYAC Foundation remains committed to working with local leaders, health workers, and communities to support projects that bring real and lasting change.

Better connectivity means better care, and better care means stronger communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.