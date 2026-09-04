Today’s Front pages: Friday, September 4, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
47 minutes
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GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
3 hours
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If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
4 hours
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Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
4 hours
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Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
4 hours
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Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
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Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
5 hours
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Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
5 hours
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WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
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WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
6 hours
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2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
6 hours
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WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
6 hours
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WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
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WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
7 hours
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CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
10 hours