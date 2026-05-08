Tourism Ministry distances itself from Karnival Kingdom Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has clarified that it did not approve or authorise the recently held Karnival Kingdom Festival in Accra.
In a statement issued on May 7 and signed by the sector Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Ministry stated that organisers of the event neither contacted the Ministry officially nor sought permission before staging the programme.
According to the statement, the Ministry received no formal proposal, request or communication relating to the festival and therefore played no role in endorsing or facilitating the event.
The Ministry explained that the clarification became necessary following growing public debate and reactions on social media over some activities associated with the festival.
It noted that concerns raised by sections of the public and stakeholders had compelled the Ministry to publicly restate its position.
The statement further stressed that organisers of tourism, entertainment and cultural events are required to comply with established procedures and secure the necessary approvals from relevant state agencies before hosting such programmes in Ghana.
Reaffirming its mandate, the Ministry said it remains committed to supporting tourism and cultural initiatives that uphold Ghanaian values, respect national laws and preserve public decency.
The Karnival Kingdom Festival drew widespread attention after its maiden edition in Accra generated mixed reactions online.
While some patrons praised the event for its vibrant nightlife, music and carnival atmosphere, others, including some religious leaders and Catholic bishops, criticised aspects of the programme and called for investigations into activities linked to the event.
Despite the controversy, organisers have reportedly opened pre-sales for the 2027 edition, with plans for carnival parades, jouvert celebrations, themed parties and other entertainment activities aimed at attracting both local and international visitors.
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