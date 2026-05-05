Karnival Kingdom: Catholic Bishops slam nudity, demand probe into police role at festival

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has condemned scenes of public nudity at the Karnival Kingdom Festival, describing the displays as offensive, unlawful and contrary to the country’s moral standards.

In a statement signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Conference said the event, held from April 22 to 28, undermined Ghanaian values and breached provisions of the law.

“The event was an eyesore, denigrated our values as a nation and breached the laws of our land (cf section 278 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29),” the statement said.

The Bishops further raised concerns about the presence of police personnel at the event, questioning whether state institutions had exercised appropriate oversight.

The Conference called for an immediate and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the festival, particularly the role played by public authorities.

“The presence of police protection for participants raises serious questions about official oversight,” the statement added.

The Bishops also backed calls by the Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, for a probe into the incident.

They insisted that any cultural or entertainment activity held in the country must comply fully with Ghanaian laws and norms.

The Conference described the festival as an example of growing tension between imported cultural expressions and Ghana’s established legal and moral framework.

It stressed that foreign-inspired events could not operate outside the bounds of national law, warning that unchecked practices risk eroding societal values.

The Bishops also demanded clarity on which authorities granted permits for the event and authorised the deployment of police officers.

“The Conference is deeply concerned that state agencies responsible for protecting public order may have facilitated rather than prevented this misconduct,” the statement said.

To prevent a recurrence, the Bishops called for a comprehensive review of event permitting processes, including the introduction of clear guidelines on public decency.

They further urged authorities to investigate the rationale behind police involvement and to ensure accountability where breaches of duty are established.

In addition, the Conference proposed a broader national conversation on the limits of cultural expression in public spaces, particularly in relation to Ghana’s legal and ethical standards.

“Provision of police protection for acts that breach the criminal code represents a serious failure of official duty. Enforcement of laws is urgently needed,” the statement concluded.

Read the full statement below

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