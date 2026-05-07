Karnival Kingdom Festival: Tourism Ministry says no approval was given

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has denied any involvement in or endorsement of the recently held Karnival Kingdom Festival in Accra.
In a statement issued on Thursday, May 7, 2026, the Ministry of Tourism clarified that it did not receive any correspondence, proposal, request for approval, or official communication regarding the organisation of the festival, which took place from April 22 to 28, 2026.
"The Ministry further clarifies that it neither endorsed, sanctioned, nor authorised the staging of the event and therefore is unaware of the processes through which the said festival was purportedly approved to take place in Ghana," the statement, signed by the sector minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, read.
The Ministry acknowledged public concerns and widespread discussion regarding activities associated with the event, including the circulation of some culturally unacceptable materials on social media.
As the supervisory public institution for the tourism, culture, and creative arts sector, the Ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to established regulatory procedures and institutional engagements in the organisation of public events.
Catholic Bishops condemn public nudity
In a separate statement, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference condemned the "public nudity" displayed at the festival, describing it as a breach of Section 278 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
"We, pastors of our land, unequivocally condemn the act of public nudity and call for immediate investigation into the role of state institutions, and the importation of foreign cultural practices," the statement, signed by Conference President Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, read.
The bishops expressed deep concern that participants received police protection during the event, which they said raised serious questions about official oversight. "The presence of police protection for participants raises serious questions about official oversight," the statement noted.
Call for impartial investigation
The Conference demanded a thorough, impartial investigation with public findings, a review of permitting processes with clear decency guidelines, an inquiry into why police protection was provided, and a national dialogue on the limits of cultural expression in public spaces.
The bishops further stated that governance questions must be answered, including who approved the permits and the deployment of police to protect participants engaged in public nudity.
"The conference is deeply concerned that state agencies responsible for protecting public order may have facilitated rather than prevented this misconduct," the statement said.
The bishops commended the Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, for his call for accountability and urged all parties to allow investigative processes to proceed without undue political pressure.
Cultural exchange must respect local laws
The Conference emphasised that cultural programmes required discernment and that the event reflected a clash between globalised festival culture and Ghana's established legal standards.
"An imported event could not claim exemption from Ghanaian law, and cultural exchange must respect the host nation's laws and values," the statement said.
The bishops warned that the provision of police protection for acts that breached the criminal code represented a serious failure of official duty, adding that enforcement of laws is urgently needed.
The Ministry of Tourism, for its part, reaffirmed its commitment to preserving, promoting, and developing tourism and cultural activities that respect the laws of the country and uphold Ghanaian values, cultural identity, and public decency.
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