Christian Council of Ghana condemns Karnival Kingdom festival conduct

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has backed the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference over what it described as the “deeply concerning events” at the Karnival Kingdom Festival held from April 22 to 28.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. B. D. K. Agbeko, the Council condemned acts of public nudity reportedly displayed during the festival, insisting that such conduct violates Ghanaian law and undermines the country’s moral and cultural values.

“We join in the unequivocal condemnation of public nudity displayed during the festival, an act which not only offends public decency but also stands in violation of Ghanaian law, particularly Section 278 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29),” the statement said.

The Council added that “such conduct undermines the moral fabric of our society and erodes the cultural values that define us as a people.”

The CCG also expressed concern over reports that some participants involved in the alleged acts were granted police protection during the event.

“The CCG is especially troubled by reports that participants engaged in such acts received police protection. This raises serious questions about the role of state institutions entrusted with upholding law and order,” the statement noted.

According to the Council, it supports calls for “a full, transparent, and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the event, including the granting of permits and the deployment of security personnel,” a position it said had also been echoed by John Ntim Fordjour.

While acknowledging the importance of cultural exchange and international engagement, the Council stressed that such interactions must respect Ghana’s laws, traditions and societal norms.

“Imported cultural expressions cannot supersede the legal and moral standards that govern public life in our nation,” the statement stressed.

The Christian Council further called for accountability in governance, stating that institutions responsible for safeguarding public morality “must not be seen to endorse or shield actions that contravene established laws.”

“The integrity of our public institutions depends on their consistent and impartial enforcement of the law,” the statement added.

The Council also urged non-interference in any investigative process and called on all stakeholders to allow due process to take its course “without politicisation.”

Among its recommendations, the CCG called for a thorough and independent investigation whose findings should be made public, a comprehensive review of event permitting processes with clear guidelines on public decency, accountability for any misuse of state resources, including police protection, and the initiation of a broad national dialogue on the boundaries of cultural expression in public spaces.

The Council described the events at the festival as “not just a lapse in judgment, but a serious challenge to the rule of law and the values we uphold as a nation.”

“We stand with the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference in calling for urgent corrective action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” the statement concluded.

This follows an earlier condemnation by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference over scenes witnessed at the festival.

In a statement signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Bishops described the displays as offensive, unlawful, and contrary to Ghana’s moral standards.

The Conference also questioned the presence of police officers at the event and called for an independent investigation into the role of state authorities.

The Bishops further called for a review of event permitting processes and demanded accountability where breaches of duty are established.

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