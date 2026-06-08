Trump abruptly ends NBC interview after clash over ‘rigged election’ claim

US President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of an interview with NBC after being repeatedly challenged on several claims by the show's presenter, Kristen Welker.

During the interview, which aired on Sunday's Meet The Press, the president claimed both the current primary elections in California and the 2020 presidential election were "rigged".

When pressed for evidence on California's vote by Welker, he said: "All I have to do is look, and I listen."

After the presenter replied "that's not evidence", Trump accused the media of being "crooked", before ending the interview: "Sorry, let's call it quits because I've had enough."

The president has had a fraught relationship with traditional media outlets, often accusing them of bias against him.

The interview, set in a barn as Trump appeared at an event with farmers in Wisconsin, was repeatedly delayed due to technical difficulties and rain on the metal roof. NBC reported that he walked out 50 minutes after sitting down for it on Friday.

Much of the interview involved Welker questioning Trump over the conflict with Iran, with him insisting the US needed to act to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and that it would not be "an endless war".

"We're there for a few months, and the threat is largely over," he said.

Around six minutes before he left the set, the pair discussed the "anti-weaponisation" fund, a now-dropped plan to create a $1.8bn (£1.3bn) fund to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted or investigated by the government.

The plan drew strong criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, who argued it could result in payments to people prosecuted over the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

The pair then moved onto discussing that riot, and Trump was challenged after he repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump turned to the California primary elections, where votes are still being counted to determine which two candidates in a series of races - including governor of the state - will be on the ballot in November's midterm elections.

He said the results had not been called after four days, adding: "They're cheating on the election."

"Do you have evidence to support that?" Welker responded.

"All I have to do is look, and I listen," the president replied.

"But that's not evidence," she interjected.

Full results have not yet been called in the state, where delays are common due to a particularly meticulous vote-counting process and broad use of mail-in ballots. Mail-in voting has long irked the president.

"They're crooked," he continued, "just like you're crooked."

Welker said, "To be fair, I'm not crooked. But let's continue."

Trump then told Welker, "You're either crooked or you're stupid", and after a further exchange said, "Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling, have a good time."

Welker attempted to continue the interview, but Trump interrupted: "I've sat in the rain with you for an hour, on and off in the rain, and I've given you enough time.

"You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press."

He then gestured to people behind the camera, saying, "Come on, let's go", before standing up and walking off the set.

After the interview was broadcast, Welker said, "I spoke with President Trump on Saturday, and we both acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain. He agreed to sit down with me for another Meet the Press interview."

The BBC has approached the White House for comment.

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