Two jailed over armed robbery attack on New Edubiase fuel station

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced two men to lengthy prison terms for their roles in an armed robbery attack on the Brent Energy Filling Station at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region in 2024.

The convicts, Kwadwo Baffour, 38, a driver, and Kwame Affisah, popularly known as Abedinago, 36, were convicted on two counts of robbery under Section 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). The court delivered its judgment on June 15, 2026.

Prosecution evidence showed that the pair, armed with pump-action guns, stormed the filling station in the early hours of August 17, 2024, and attacked fuel attendants on duty.

During the robbery, they made off with GH¢2,500 in cash, as well as personal belongings estimated at about GH¢200,000.

Presiding Judge Isaac Appiatu sentenced Kwadwo Baffour to 20 years’ imprisonment on each count, while Kwame Affisah received 30 years on each count.

Affisah was already serving a seven-year jail term at Kumasi Central Prison for an unrelated offence at the time of sentencing.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently. Both men are currently serving their prison terms at Kumasi Central Prison.

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