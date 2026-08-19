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Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe

Source: Reuters  
  19 August 2026 11:32pm
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Uber, Verne and Pony.ai said on Wednesday they had launched autonomous rides in Zagreb, making the Croatian ​capital the first European city where ‌users can book a self-driving vehicle through Uber's app.

Here are more details:

  • Currently, riders can book ​robotaxis in key areas in ​Zagreb, including the city center, with service ⁠availability and geographic coverage expected to ​expand over time, the companies said.
  • During the initial ​phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies ​work toward fully autonomous operations, they ​said.
  • Chinese robotaxi firm Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, while Croatian startup ‌Verne ⁠serves as the fleet owner and service operator and Uber integrates the service into its ride-hailing platform.
  • The launch advances ​the partnership announced ​in ⁠March, with the companies planning to expand the service to ​additional European cities.
  • Riders can book ​the ⁠service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app, which ⁠will ​show vehicle details and ​instructions when a self-driving car is available.

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