Uber launches autonomous rides in Zagreb, its first in Europe

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Uber, Verne and Pony.ai said on Wednesday they had launched autonomous rides in Zagreb, making the Croatian capital the first European city where users can book a self-driving vehicle through Uber's app.
Here are more details:
- Currently, riders can book robotaxis in key areas in Zagreb, including the city center, with service availability and geographic coverage expected to expand over time, the companies said.
- During the initial phase, a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies work toward fully autonomous operations, they said.
- Chinese robotaxi firm Pony.ai provides the autonomous driving technology, while Croatian startup Verne serves as the fleet owner and service operator and Uber integrates the service into its ride-hailing platform.
- The launch advances the partnership announced in March, with the companies planning to expand the service to additional European cities.
- Riders can book the service by requesting a UberX or Comfort ride through the Uber app, which will show vehicle details and instructions when a self-driving car is available.
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