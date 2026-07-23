Uber, Lyft win court block on NYC law requiring notice before firing drivers

Audio By Carbonatix
A federal judge has ruled that New York City cannot prohibit Uber Technologies and Lyft from deactivating drivers from their apps without advance notice, ruling that the novel law is unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said in a written ruling on Tuesday that the city's law adopted earlier this year benefits a small fraction of drivers while interfering with the ride-hailing companies' right to police the safety of their platforms.
"Uber and Lyft are likely to succeed in showing that the law protects a narrow class of drivers and does not advance the broader social or economic interest which the U.S. Constitution requires to permit the severe impairment of their contracts," Woods wrote.
The judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the city from enforcing the law, which was set to take effect July 28, pending the outcome of consolidated lawsuits filed by the companies last month.
Lyft said in a statement provided by a spokesperson that "we're pleased the court recognized the serious safety concerns at the heart of this challenge."
Separately, Uber spokesman Josh Gold said: "The opinion underscores that driver fairness and rider safety can and must go hand in hand.”
The New York City Law Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The law, one of the first of its kind inthe U.S., was passed in January after the New York City Council overwhelmingly overrode a veto by former Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat. Adams had said, opens new tab that the law would create an expensive and unwieldy new bureaucracy to handle wrongful deactivation claims.
The law requires that ride-hailing services give drivers 14 days' notice before deactivating them from apps, with an exception for "egregious misconduct," and potentially rehire drivers deactivated since 2019 solely because they did not receive such notice.
Uber and Lyft in lawsuits filed a day apart in June said that the law violated their due process and free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution. They said the law threatened to undermine their reputation and goodwill while keeping unsafe drivers, including those accused of sexual misconduct, on the road.
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
3 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
11 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
17 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
32 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
54 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
2 hours
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
2 hours
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
2 hours