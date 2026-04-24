Unapproved KG block sparks budget breach claims in Wasa Amenfi East

The Assembly Member for Wasa Nananko Electoral Area, Pious Ampong, has raised concerns over what he describes as an unapproved construction project being undertaken by the Wasa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly.

According to him, it violates the approved 2026 municipal budget.

In a statement, he said that a 2-unit kindergarten block is currently under construction at Wasa Akropong A, with no allocation in the official budget statement.

“I wish to state the following: Budgetary Compliance: The approved 2026 Municipal Composite Budget Statement for Wasa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly makes no provision for the construction of a 2-Unit KG Block at Wasa Akropong A,” he said.

He noted that only specific projects were captured in the approved plan.

“The only approved KG Blocks are located at Wasa Afransie and Subri Nkotie, and the only approved JHS Block is at Wasa Adondoi,” he stated.

Hon. Ampong cited legal and financial regulations he believes have been breached.

“Per Section 98 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and Section 16 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), all expenditures must be captured in the approved budget and duly authorised by the General Assembly,” he said.

He is demanding immediate action to halt the project and ensure accountability.

“I demand that the Wasa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly immediately: Halt all works on the unapproved project, provide Nananom, Assembly Members, and the public with the source of funding and approval documentation, refer the matter to the Finance & Administration Sub-Committee for review,” he stated.

While reaffirming his support for education infrastructure, he stressed the need for due process.

“I support educational infrastructure in Nananko. However, due process, transparency, and accountability must guide all developments. Projects outside the 2026 Budget undermine public trust and proper planning,” he said.

He is also calling for a formal investigation into the matter.

“I call on the Municipal Coordinating Director, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Regional Coordinating Council to investigate this breach and ensure compliance with the 2026 Budget Statement presented to the General Assembly and approved on 30th October 2025,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.