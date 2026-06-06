Unilever Ghana rewards shareholders with GH¢62.5m dividend

Unilever

Unilever Ghana PLC has declared a final dividend of GH¢1.00 per share, translating into a total payout of GH¢62.5 million to shareholders, following approval at the company's 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 5.

The dividend declaration reflects a strong financial performance by the fast-moving consumer goods company, which recorded a profit after tax of GH¢96 million for the 2025 financial year, representing a significant increase from the GH¢58 million posted in 2024.

The improved results have been attributed to stronger operational efficiency, effective execution of market strategies, resilient consumer demand for its brands and prudent cost management measures implemented during the year.

The dividend payout represents one of the strongest shareholder rewards in recent years and has been welcomed by investors as evidence of the company's continued resilience, profitability and commitment to creating long-term value.

Speaking after the AGM, the Board Chairman of Unilever Ghana, Charles Boakye Nimako, said the company remained committed to delivering sustainable growth while ensuring shareholders benefited directly from its success.

He noted that Unilever Ghana had consistently increased its dividend payments over the years, describing the latest increase as particularly significant.

"On the dividend side, if you look at the historical performance over the last five or even 10 years, Unilever has always increased its dividend year on year. This year, the increase was quite substantial, about 67 per cent compared to the previous year. You don't get many companies that do that, and Unilever has done it," he said.

Mr Nimako attributed the company's strong performance to effective execution in the marketplace, continued investment in its brands and the dedication of its workforce.

"The things that we are doing, our execution in the trade, our brand support and our people give me confidence and hope that our performance will only improve in terms of profitability," he stated.

The Board Chairman disclosed that the company generated more than GH¢200 million in cash during the financial year, providing the flexibility to reward shareholders while simultaneously investing in future growth opportunities.

"We generated cash of over GH¢200 million. We are sharing GH¢62 million with shareholders, but there is also cash that we need to keep for reinvestment into the business, capital improvements and other strategic initiatives," he explained.

According to him, maintaining a balance between rewarding investors and financing future expansion remained a key consideration for the company.

"At the end of the day, we have to balance the two — how much cash we need to manage the business and how much we need to give to shareholders," he said.

Mr Nimako, however, assured shareholders that stronger business performance in the coming years would translate into higher returns.

"I can assure you that as we become more successful and generate more cash, the dividend going to shareholders will increase," he added.

Industry analysts say the company's latest results underscore the effectiveness of its operational strategy and its ability to navigate a challenging economic environment while maintaining profitability.

The strong performance is expected to further strengthen investor confidence in Unilever Ghana, one of the country's longest-standing listed consumer goods companies, whose portfolio includes some of the most recognisable household and personal care brands on the Ghanaian market.

Shareholders at the AGM commended the board and management for delivering improved financial results despite prevailing economic pressures and expressed optimism about the company's growth prospects.

The latest dividend declaration reinforces Unilever Ghana's reputation as one of the more consistent dividend-paying companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange and signals management's confidence in the company's future earnings outlook.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.