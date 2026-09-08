Upper Denkyira West DCE commissions new KG block at Modaso Roman Catholic School

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira West, Hon. Isaac Nsiah, has commissioned a newly constructed kindergarten (KG) block at Modaso Roman Catholic School.

The facility was handed over to the school in a ceremony attended by traditional authorities, officials from the District Education Directorate, Assembly members, school authorities, parents, contractors and other stakeholders.

The new KG block is equipped with classrooms, furniture, a restroom, an office and a kitchen. It is expected to provide additional space for early childhood education and improve the learning environment for pupils.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Nsiah said the district was committed to improving educational infrastructure and completing outstanding projects across the area.

He also announced plans for additional educational infrastructure, while reiterating the government's commitment to ending the practice of children learning in schools operating under trees.

As part of efforts to improve the maintenance of educational facilities, the DCE announced an award scheme to recognise schools that demonstrate excellence in maintaining their infrastructure.

He stressed the importance of developing a strong maintenance culture and encouraging communities to take ownership of public facilities.

Mr Nsiah expressed appreciation to the traditional authorities, community members and other stakeholders for their cooperation during the construction of the project.

The District Education Director, Mr Nana Kusi, also commended the government for its investment in educational infrastructure and called for continued support for schools.

He urged school authorities and communities to prioritise the maintenance of the facilities to ensure they remain useful for teaching and learning over the long term.

Mr Kusi also highlighted other government interventions supporting pupils, including the provision of sanitary pads, school furniture and mosquito nets.

According to him, about 1,080 pupils were benefiting from those interventions.

Speaking on behalf of Father Jude, the Local Manager of the Roman Catholic Church, Rev. Father Finn expressed appreciation to the government for the construction of the KG block.

He appealed for further investment in educational infrastructure to support teaching and learning in the community.

Rev. Father Finn also urged residents of the beneficiary community to regard the facility as their own and take responsibility for maintaining it.

The commissioning of the new block adds to ongoing efforts to improve educational infrastructure in the Upper Denkyira West District, with district authorities indicating that further projects are planned for the education sector.

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