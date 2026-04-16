UPSA Law School honours Tsatsu Tsikata

Audio By Carbonatix
Luminaries of Ghana’s legal fraternity gathered on April 15, 2026, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for an Honorific Lecture and Award Ceremony organised by the UPSA Law School in honour of veteran legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata.
The event recognised one of the country’s most distinguished legal minds, whose contributions have significantly shaped Ghana’s institutional and democratic development.
The evening celebrated Mr Tsikata’s legacy and landmark achievements, with Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in attendance, alongside a cross-section of past and present government officials.
Mr Tsikata, dressed in kente and a golden shirt, arrived with his wife, Esther, CEO of Stratcomm Africa, his son, internationally renowned musician M.anifest, and other family members.
The Dean of the UPSA Law School, Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, and Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie assisted the Vice President in presenting a citation to the honouree.
Among the dignitaries present were Council of State member Betty Mould-Iddrisu; Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai; Professor E.V.O. Dankwa; former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Emile Short; former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei; former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Joshua Alabi; Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy, Kofi Mbiah; and Founding Partner at Sory & Partners@Law, Thaddeus Sory.
The ceremony concluded with a hymnal ministration of praise and thanksgiving by his wife, Esther.
Latest Stories
-
Honouring 51 Years of Legal Excellence: Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, Ghana’s King of Law, and the Voice of Justice
8 minutes
-
AG’s move to take over OSP cases ‘farcical’ — Edem Senanu
12 minutes
-
Police declare 3 suspects wanted over robbery killing of Berekum Chelsea player
30 minutes
-
GIMPA Business School elevates leadership discourse through Pre-ICW 2026 coaching seminar
32 minutes
-
Slow down and allow democratic processes to work – Senanu tells AG over OSP cases takeover
37 minutes
-
Stakeholders push for non-partisan MMDCE elections, other reforms to fix governance gaps
43 minutes
-
Power restored as ECG completes Lashibi substation upgrade ahead of schedule
45 minutes
-
TTAG to submit petition on teacher recruitment and posting
59 minutes
-
UPSA Law School honours Tsatsu Tsikata
1 hour
-
Joe Mettle announces Praise Reloaded 2026 at Accra Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Fuel tanker carrying 54,000 litres crashes at Ahodwo in Kumasi
1 hour
-
Bono East farmers demand urgent support over market access, farm inputs and climate challenges
1 hour
-
Winneba Prison officers donate blood to Trauma Hospital to replenish blood bank
1 hour
-
Women in banking sector must encouraged to occupy leadership positions – 2nd Dep. Governor of BoG
1 hour
-
‘Coaching unlocks potential’ – HR consultant
2 hours