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UPSA Law School honours Tsatsu Tsikata

Source: David Andoh  
  16 April 2026 6:58pm
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Luminaries of Ghana’s legal fraternity gathered on April 15, 2026, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for an Honorific Lecture and Award Ceremony organised by the UPSA Law School in honour of veteran legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata.

The event recognised one of the country’s most distinguished legal minds, whose contributions have significantly shaped Ghana’s institutional and democratic development.

The evening celebrated Mr Tsikata’s legacy and landmark achievements, with Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in attendance, alongside a cross-section of past and present government officials.

Mr Tsikata, dressed in kente and a golden shirt, arrived with his wife, Esther, CEO of Stratcomm Africa, his son, internationally renowned musician M.anifest, and other family members.

The Dean of the UPSA Law School, Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, and Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie assisted the Vice President in presenting a citation to the honouree.

Among the dignitaries present were Council of State member Betty Mould-Iddrisu; Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai; Professor E.V.O. Dankwa; former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Emile Short; former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei; former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Joshua Alabi; Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy, Kofi Mbiah; and Founding Partner at Sory & Partners@Law, Thaddeus Sory.

The ceremony concluded with a hymnal ministration of praise and thanksgiving by his wife, Esther.

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