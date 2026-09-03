Virtual InfoSec Africa renews partnership with Cyber Security Authority

Virtual InfoSec Africa has renewed its partnership with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to intensify cybersecurity awareness and promote safer digital practices among businesses and the general public.

The partnership forms part of activities marking this year’s Cyber Security Awareness Month and comes at a time when more businesses and individuals are relying on digital platforms for transactions, services, and communication.

Head of Security Operations at Virtual InfoSec Africa, Norvisi Addo, said the growing reliance on technology makes public education an important part of efforts to protect digital systems. He noted that while organisations may invest in technical safeguards, users also play a critical role in preventing cyber threats.

“Our major reason is that the work we do does not happen in isolation. We live in an ecosystem. When we provide solutions to support organisations and protect important assets, it is said in cybersecurity that the weakest link is people,” he said.

Mr Addo said organisations must, therefore, place greater emphasis on educating employees and customers about their responsibilities when using digital systems. He added that the company’s participation in the annual awareness campaign was also driven by the belief that cybersecurity is no longer an issue limited to large corporations.

“We can put every system in place, but we need to educate people about what they need to do. Otherwise, all your efforts will be in vain,” he said.

Mr Addo described the partnership as part of Virtual InfoSec Africa’s corporate social responsibility, adding that the company wanted to contribute to national efforts to build a safer digital environment.

He said there were signs that cybersecurity awareness was increasing, with more businesses incorporating cybersecurity messages into their public communication.

“Nowadays, we are seeing adverts from almost every corporate organisation about cybersecurity, which did not happen before. It is all because of the awareness,” he said.

He added that Virtual InfoSec Africa would continue to support the CSA’s efforts to educate the public and promote responsible digital behaviour.

The CSA has welcomed the renewed partnership, describing private-sector support as important to expanding cybersecurity awareness and capacity building across the country.

Head of Corporate Affairs at the CSA, Benjamin Avornyotse, said cybersecurity awareness should focus strongly on prevention rather than waiting for incidents to occur before taking action.

“I think cybersecurity is more about letting people know what they must not do, rather than waiting for the event to happen before you respond. So awareness creation and capacity building is key,” he said.

Mr Avornyotse said partnerships with private-sector organisations enable the Authority to reach more people, particularly as everyday activities increasingly move online.

“What Virtual InfoSec does is to provide the necessary support and a buffer that we need to reach out—both by getting out to the countryside and getting people to know what the situation is, and also by intensifying our conversation in the media,” he said.

He noted that activities such as shopping and financial transactions, which were traditionally conducted physically or manually, are increasingly being done online, creating more opportunities for cybercriminals to target users.

Mr Avornyotse urged businesses and individuals to remain vigilant when using digital platforms and to take cybersecurity precautions seriously. He also expressed appreciation to Virtual InfoSec Africa for its continued support for the Authority’s public education efforts.

The two organisations say continued awareness creation, responsible digital behaviour, and investment in cybersecurity will be essential to protecting Ghana’s growing digital economy.

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