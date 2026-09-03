‘We cannot arrest the entire school, but we know the ringleaders’- Police warns Okuapem, Mount Sinai students

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu-Bempah, has cautioned students of Okuapem Senior High School and Mount Sinai Senior High School against engaging in violence, mob action, and attacks on the police.

Addressing students on September 3, DCOP Owusu-Bempah said students must take personal responsibility for maintaining discipline, particularly because school authorities could not manage the large student population on their own.

He warned students who participated in group violence or deliberately flouted the law that their numbers would not protect them from being identified and prosecuted.

He said although the police might not be able to arrest an entire school, officers would identify those who organised or led acts of violence.

“We cannot arrest the entire school, but we know the ringleaders,” he said.

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DCOP Owusu-Bempah urged students who became aware of plans to cause trouble to report such information to their headmasters rather than allowing the situation to escalate.

He said students who were identified as ringleaders would be prosecuted, stressing that the police would not overlook deliberate violations of the law.

The Regional Police Commander also cautioned students against refusing to comply with directives to leave the school when instructed to do so.

He said students who refused to vacate the school or left and subsequently joined individuals outside the school who were encouraging them to engage in violence would face police action.

He warned students against associating with people he described as miscreants or hoodlums who might seek to encourage them to attack others.

“We will look for you and treat you like a common criminal,” he said.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah expressed particular concern about reports that students had thrown stones at police officers during incidents at the schools.

He reminded the students that attacking a police officer was a criminal offence and warned that officers would take steps to defend themselves if attacked.

“Those of you who have been throwing, pelting policemen with stones, and attacking the policemen are committing criminal offenses," he said.

He said he was particularly upset by reports that students had pelted police officers with stones when officers arrived at the schools.

The commander warned students against assuming that their status as students gave them the right to attack police officers or other individuals.

He urged them to understand that violent conduct could have serious consequences, regardless of whether those involved were students.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah also urged students to channel their rivalry into positive competition rather than violence.

He said students should seek bragging rights based on academic performance, sporting achievements, and the contribution of their respective schools to society.

He warned that students should not take pride in being associated with violence, stone-throwing, or attacks on other schools.

“The bragging rights should not be about which school can throw the most stones, which school is the most violent,” he said.

According to him, such behaviour could create a negative reputation for the students and their schools that could follow them into the future.

“These are all negative connotations. We don't want that to follow you in the future,” he said.

He urged students to consider how their actions could affect the reputation of their schools and how such conduct might be viewed by people who had previously attended the institutions.

The commander further warned students against allowing former students and other individuals outside the schools to influence them into engaging in violent confrontations.

He said some former students who had completed their education could still encourage current students to fight, despite no longer being at the schools themselves.

He cautioned students to be wary of individuals who might attempt to exploit tensions between the schools by encouraging them to attack one another.

According to him, students must take responsibility for their own actions rather than allowing others to persuade them to engage in activities that could lead to criminal charges.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah stressed that the police would not plead with students who deliberately violated the law.

“This should be the last time that you repeat this. If you do that, police, there is nothing like we are begging. There is nothing like begging,” he said.

He explained that criminal offences came with corresponding punishments and that anyone who violated the law should expect to face the consequences.

“If you violate the law, there are rules, there are punishments. That is why it is a crime,” he said.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah urged students of Okuapem Senior High School and Mount Sinai Senior High School to direct their competitive spirit towards academic excellence, sporting achievements, and positive contributions to society, rather than violence and confrontation.

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