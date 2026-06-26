World Cup: Ibrahim Mahama hails Black Stars, promises cash reward

Businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has promised a special financial reward for the Black Stars following their impressive performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, expressing confidence in the team's ability to progress further in the tournament.

The renowned entrepreneur made the pledge when he visited the Black Stars' camp in Rhode Island on Thursday, June 25, to encourage the players and technical team ahead of their final Group C match against Croatia on Saturday, June 27.

Addressing the squad, Ibrahim Mahama praised the determination, discipline and fighting spirit displayed by the players, saying their performances had convinced him to release the financial support he had earlier withheld until the team proved itself on the pitch.

"I was holding the money back even after making the pledge. I told the minister that I would not release the money until I saw some good performances. But now I want to rush home and give him all the money," he said.

His latest pledge adds to the growing wave of support from individuals and corporate organisations backing the Black Stars during the global tournament.

Ibrahim Mahama also reserved special praise for Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, commending the Portuguese tactician for transforming the team within a short period after taking charge just weeks before the World Cup.

"Coach, I am very, very proud of you because you came in at a short time and have been able to bring the boys together and produce these wonderful performances," he said.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Ghana's World Cup campaign when his company, Engineers and Planners, donated US$5 million during a national fundraising campaign launched to support Ghana's participation at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars have impressed many Ghanaians with their spirited displays at the World Cup and will be hoping to maintain their momentum when they take on Croatia in their final group match.

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