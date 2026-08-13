World Mission Society Church of God donates 16 sewing machines to vocational graduates in Mamprobi

Church of God representatives, school officials, and local leaders assemble with the 16 donated sewing machines at the Robert Aryee Memorial School in Accra.

The “Hold Hope!” campaign focuses on strengthening economic independence and practical skill-building among vulnerable groups and small-scale entrepreneurs globally.

Embodying the message "Hold onto hope!", the church delivers practical livelihood support alongside moral support. Last year, the church also donated 24 boxes of food supplies to low-income families via the Wassa Amenfi Central District Assembly in the Western Region. Until last February, this campaign served as a beacon of hope for approximately 22,000 households across 48 countries, including Nepal, Kenya, Tanzania, and Greece.

“With united hearts, we ensure that our neighbours do not lose hope even under difficult circumstances. We hope this donation helps them achieve economic independence and serves as a warm encouragement in their lives.”

Hon. Theophilus Kpakpo Quaye, Sub-Metro Chairman of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, highlighted the long-term impact of the donation:

“This thoughtful support is more than just a provision of equipment. It is an investment in people, especially the youth, by equipping young people with practical skills and tools to work. You are helping to create opportunities for self-employment and financial independence and a brighter future. Youth empowerment is one of our most effective ways to reduce unemployment and build stronger communities. We are so grateful.”

A representative of the Robert Aryee Memorial School addresses attendees during the donation ceremony.

Church of God volunteer Regina Vanderpujie shared: “Our church took great care in preparing these sewing machines, keeping local community members close to our hearts. It turned out to be a well-organised gathering, and the district assembly embraced us with genuine open arms.”

Another volunteer, Richard Danyo, commented: “These machines would not only sew fabrics but also sew hope, purpose in life, and opportunities.”

A Continued Commitment to Community Welfare Across Ghana

The Church of God continuously carries out various volunteer activities nationwide, including blood donations, environmental cleanups, and community development initiatives like providing food supplies and water pumps. They have also revitalised local communities by conducting cleanup campaigns in areas including Korle-Gonno Beach in Accra, Weija Lake at Weija (Greater Accra Region), Akrampa Junction in Gomoa East (Central Region), and Hohoe in the Volta Region.

ABOUT THE WORLD MISSION SOCIETY CHURCH OF GOD

The World Mission Society Church of God (watv.org) is a global church established in over 7,800 regions across 175 countries. Its 4 million members believe in God the Father and God the Mother according to the Bible, and practice the truth of the New Covenant of the early Church.

Practising Christ's teaching to 'love your neighbour as yourself,' the church has carried out around 50,000 volunteer activities across six major fields:

Responding to climate change

Alleviating poverty and hunger

Supporting access to education

Promoting health and well-being

Establishing a sustainable and safe society

Fostering peace, inclusion, and solidarity

By fostering harmony and development in various parts of the global village, the church has received more than 6,200 awards from governments and organizations worldwide, including the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award (from 4 administrations), the Presidential Citation of South Korea (from 3 administrations), the UK Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the Brazilian Legislative Order of Merit, the Peruvian Congressional Medal, and the National Environmental Award.

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