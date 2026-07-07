Yango Ride introduces passenger completed account badge to strengthen trust between drivers and customers

Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, is rolling out a completed passenger profile badge — a new feature that displays a passenger's account status directly to partner drivers at the moment of order acceptance. The update marks the first time Yango Ride has made passenger profile a visible, shared signal of trust within the ride experience.

Turning a profile into a shared safety signal

When a passenger fully completes Yango Ride's profile — which includes submitting their name, a selfie, and a linked bank card — they receive a special badge that becomes visible to partner drivers reviewing an incoming ride request.

The feature addresses a specific pain point in ride-hailing: the moment a driver decides whether to accept an order. In situations that carry some uncertainty — late-night rides or in unfamiliar areas — drivers have historically had limited information about the passenger they are picking up. The special badge in Yango Ride gives partner drivers an immediate, app-level confirmation that the passenger's profile has been completed and they provided necessary information.

Building trust in both directions

In early driver surveys, 40% more of partner drivers report feeling more confident accepting rides from passengers with a badge, particularly during night hours or in areas that require additional attention.

For passengers, profile badge is designed to be a straightforward process that unlocks a visible marker of credibility on the platform — and early signals suggest passengers are willing to complete it when they understand what it means for their ride experience.

“Every ride starts with trust, and that trust goes both ways between passengers and partner drivers. By making this badge visible before a ride is accepted, we're giving partner drivers a clear and reliable signal when they need it most. It will help them make informed decisions, strengthen confidence on both sides, and create a safer, more transparent experience for everyone on the platform," says Tom Ofonime, Country Manager for Yango Ride in Ghana.

The passenger profile badge is the latest addition to Yango Ride's safety toolkit, which includes more than 25 in-app features available before, during, and after every ride — among them real-time route monitoring, driving style detection, SOS access, and route-sharing with trusted contacts.

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