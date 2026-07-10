Young artiste Maameyaawells releases debut single ‘Young Boss’

Young female artiste Maameyaa Wells Amissah, popularly known as Maameyaawells, officially began her music journey with the release of her debut single, 'Young Boss', on July 10.

The nine-year-old dancer and rising music talent made a bold entry into Ghana's creative industry after gaining recognition for her impressive dance skills, stage presence and performances as a member of DGL Academy.

'Young Boss' introduced audiences to Maameyaawells' unique sound while highlighting themes of confidence, self-belief and leadership—qualities she demonstrated despite her young age.

The young artiste had earned attention for her discipline, vibrant personality and determination to pursue her dreams, representing a new generation of young creatives making their mark in the entertainment industry.

Beyond music and dance, Maameyaawells also remains committed to humanitarian work through her initiative, the Wells Aid Foundation, which she founded with earnings from her performances and online platforms.

Through the foundation, she undertakes projects aimed at supporting children and young people, including community outreach activities and donations to promote education and wellbeing.

With the release of 'Young Boss', Maameyaawells took another significant step in her creative journey, positioning herself as one of Ghana's youngest emerging talents in the entertainment industry.

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