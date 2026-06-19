¢300m won’t cut it – Buffer Stock CEO says Ghana needs ¢1.5bn to secure food reserves

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana needs at least ¢1.5 billion to build a meaningful national food reserve system, far above the ¢300 million currently available to the National Food Buffer Stock Company, its CEO, George Abradu-Otoo, has said.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, he said the amount allocated so far is inadequate for large-scale purchases of surplus grains from farmers.
“Last year, Minister of Finance Dr Ato Forson announced that they were giving us further ¢200 million to continue the good work that we were doing, so in other words, so far we had only ¢300 million,” Mr Abradu-Otoo said.
He explained that while the funding has enabled the company to begin building reserves, it falls far short of what is required to make a real impact.
“If we need to do proper meaningful mopping up of excess grains, we need no less than ¢1.5 billion, so you can imagine what ¢300 million has done,” he stated.
Mr Abradu-Otoo, however, described the government’s intervention as an important first step towards strengthening the country’s food security system.
“But it’s a good beginning because it hasn’t been done before. That’s where I draw my comfort from,” he said.
According to him, the government's decision to prioritise establishing food reserves marks a significant policy shift.
“It’s a good beginning for the government to even think in the first place that we need to have a national food reserve,” he noted.
He said Ghana has lagged behind its neighbours in setting up strategic food reserves despite being a major agricultural producer.
“Because if you take the West African sub-region, Ghana is the only country that did not have a food reserve, can you believe that?” he said.
Mr Abradu-Otoo pointed out that several countries in the region have long recognised the importance of maintaining food stocks to cushion their populations against supply shocks and price volatility.
“Interestingly, we can also have Mali, etc, have a national food reserve,” he added.
His comments come as concerns grow over food security, post-harvest losses and the need for government interventions to stabilise grain markets and support farmers during bumper harvests.
The Buffer Stock CEO believes that scaling up funding for the programme would enable the company to buy larger quantities of excess grain, reduce waste, and provide the country with a stronger buffer against future food shortages.
Latest Stories
-
Reparations for slavery must go beyond financial compensation – Macron
25 minutes
-
Redirect 24-Hour Market funds to complete Agenda 111 hospitals – Asenso-Boakye to gov’t
29 minutes
-
Mahama calls for broader global engagement on Reparatory Justice
33 minutes
-
Ghana needs up to 90,000 more teachers but budget allows only 7,000 recruits – Education Minister
41 minutes
-
Senegal President urges action on UN Reparations Resolution
44 minutes
-
Ghanaian students in UK allege assault by High Commission officials during scholarship protest
48 minutes
-
Stephen Amoah warns Black Stars against complacency ahead of England clash
48 minutes
-
UHAS, RGHI hold forum on menstrual hygiene, adolescent mental health
52 minutes
-
Sunyani East NPP congratulates Miracles Aboagye on new appointment
55 minutes
-
GHS to reach 8 million people with drugs on Neglected Tropical Diseases
58 minutes
-
Police arrest suspected notorious masked armed robber, accomplice in Bolgatanga
60 minutes
-
Rider remanded for allegedly stealing tricycle
1 hour
-
JICA commends preparatory works on Santasi-Asokwa dual carriageway project
1 hour
-
Government intensifies interventions to boost tomato production, reduce imports
1 hour
-
Opoku-Agyemang congratulates Black Stars on victory over Panama
1 hour