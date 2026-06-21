Fastest World Cup to 100 goals in 68 years – are balls and breaks behind it?

The 2026 World Cup has become the fastest edition of the tournament to hit 100 goals since 1958 - with the landmark reached in the 33rd game.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo brought up the century with the Netherlands' third goal in a 5-1 win over Sweden on Saturday.

It is the first time in 68 years it has taken 33 matches to reach triple figures.

The only faster tournament was in Switzerland in 1954 - won by West Germany - when it took just 20 matches.

"Probably the most compact and tactically tight game I've seen so far was Netherlands versus Japan - and even that had four goals," England's Euro 2022 winner Ellen White told BBC Sport.

In the 2014 finals in Brazil, it took 36 games to reach 100, the same number as in 1982.

It took 38 games at Argentina 1978 and the United States in 1994.

This World Cup - co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada - is averaging 3.09 goals per game and is on course to surpass 300 goals.

So why has it only taken 33 games to reach 100 goals?

Are keepers struggling with the ball?

Mexico's Julian Quinones opened the scoring in this World Cup in a 2-0 win over South Africa on 11 June.

The goals have continued to fly in since that opening match in Mexico City.

From Germany's 7-1 rout of debutants Curacao in Houston on 14 June to Canada's 6-0 hammering of Qatar in Vancouver four days later, there has been an avalanche of goals.

One of the reasons for so many goals could be the Adidas 'Trionda' ball used in matches.

It appears as though several goalkeepers have already been caught out by the flight of the ball.

That was evident earlier this week when France captain Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal of the game - and longest of the tournament - by beating Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from 30 yards.

It was one of five strikes from the first round of fixtures that were scored from more than 22 yards out.

Two of those goals were scored by Sweden's Yasin Ayari against Tunisia - from 24.8 yards and 24.3 yards respectively.

Goals from Australia's Connor Metcalfe (25.6 yards against Tunisia) and Ismael Saibari (24.7 yards against Brazil) make up the top five.

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, speaking to BBC Sport, has suggested goalkeepers are struggling to get to grips with the ball.

Hart noticed the ball rushing Jordan Pickford quicker than expected when Martin Baturina equalised for Croatia against England on 17 June.

More than 10 goals have been scored from outside the penalty area, not to mention tap-ins after keepers have fumbled swerving shots.

"There are one or two occasions where this football has not necessarily behaved as you would expect it to," former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who is working at the World Cup for BBC Sport, said. "It is something to keep an eye on."

It isn't the first time World Cup balls have caused problems. During the 2010 tournament in South Africa, the 'Jabulani' became well known for its swerve, dip and drift, which was thought to have contributed to several long-range goals.

At the time, England's David James was one of several players to criticise the ball, saying it would "allow extra goals" and "make some goalkeepers look daft".

"The ball is dreadful," said James. "It's horrible, but it's horrible for everyone."

By the end of that tournament, 26 out of the 145 goals scored were from outside the area.

Is expanded format behind goal surge?

Goalless draws at this World Cup have been about as rare as Neymar making an appearance on the pitch for Brazil.

Thirty-three games deep into the newly-expanded 104-match tournament, there has been just one.

And what a memorable goalless draw it was for debutants Cape Verde who held 2010 world champions Spain in Atlanta on 15 June.

The Blue Sharks are one of four nations making their debuts at the expanded 48-team World Cup along with Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

While Cape Verde frustrated Spain, Curacao - the smallest nation ever, by size and population, to take part in the tournament - conceded seven against Germany in their opening game.

"Of course, having more teams and lower-ranked sides has had an small impact in terms of quality," said former Brentford and Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

"But aside from a few matches, like Germany against Curacao where the game eventually got away from them, not that many sides have been blown away so far."

Jordan, 68th in Fifa's rankings,, external opened their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Austria, while Uzbekistan lost by the same scoreline to Colombia.

Has the gap between games been a factor in so many goals being scored?

Mexico, who kicked the whole things off on 11 June, had to wait a week before playing again against South Korea.

Has that given the more powerful teams a chance to refresh and recharge before playing again?

Is heat leading to exhaustion - and more goals?

This World Cup (3.09 goals per games) is exceeding the scoring rate from Qatar four years (2.69 goals per game), with that tournament played in December to mitigate the soaring summer temperatures in the Middle East.

So could the heat in North America be leading to physical struggles - and more goals?

Of the tournament's 105 goals (after Germany's win over Ivory Coast), 30 have arrived between the 76th minute and full-time (28.6% - on pace to be the sixth-highest in history and the highest since 2014).

There have also been a high number of costly errors leading to goals.

Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri lost possession in a dangerous area against Sweden, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to score.

The North Africans committed six errors leading to shots in total, four of which resulted directly in goals, as Graham Potter's side ran out 5-1 winners in their opening game.

Elsewhere, have hydration breaks - booed by fans at some games - allowed teams to reset and then go on and score?

The mandatory three-minute breaks at all 104 games are meant to be used for players to take in liquids, but head coaches have used them to make tactical changes and issue fresh instructions to players.

Brazil were trailing Morocco 1-0 in their opening game in New Jersey but were back on level terms within 10 minutes of the restart after a first-half drinks break.

"You can tell the players what to do," said Switzerland boss Murat Yakin.

"We are able to show them images. During three minutes we can talk to them, talk about substitutions, we can talk about changes."

Another factor behind the goal surge is that many of the big names have turned up and hit the ground running.

Lionel Messi hit a hat-trick against Algeria, Kylian Mbappe fired a double against Senegal, while Vinicius Jr has scored in each of Brazil's two games.

Erling Haaland, who won the 2025-26 Premier League Golden Boot for his 27 goals for Manchester City, also scored a double in Norway's 4-1 win against Iraq, as did England captain Harry Kane in the victory over Croatia.

"We have seen so many times at either World Cups or Euros that top players have not been fully fit after a tough season, which is exactly what happened to Harry Kane two years ago at Euro 2024," added Frank.

"But he and other key players like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are all flying and couldn't look fitter."

Speaking to BBC Sport, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said: "The forward players at this World Cup look so confident.

"It's like they all believe they are going to score and everyone is backing themselves. It's become less about tactics and more about the feel-good factor of being at a World Cup."

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