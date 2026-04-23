WFP to fund ultra-modern grain warehouse in Tamale to boost food security

The World Food Programme (WFP) is set to finance the construction of an ultra-modern, large-capacity warehouse for the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) in Tamale.

This is part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s food security systems.

The facility, designed for grain storage, will include a dedicated laboratory and other support infrastructure to enhance quality control and storage efficiency.

The initiative is aligned with government’s broader strategy to improve food security across the country.

In addition, WFP is deploying two Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) to support NAFCO operations in different parts of Ghana.

These developments emerged during a courtesy call by NAFCO Chief Executive Officer, George Abradu-Otoo, on the Head of the WFP Bolgatanga Sub-Office, Vimbayi Dhliwayo. The visit formed part of a two-day working tour of the Upper East Region.

Mr Abradu-Otoo has been touring the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Savannah Regions to assess the condition of warehouses and their readiness for emergency stock storage, as NAFCO prepares to roll out Phase Two of the National Food Reserve Programme.

The tour is also aimed at strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders and partners in agriculture and food security.

During discussions, officials from both NAFCO and WFP reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their partnership to improve food systems, enhance livelihoods and ensure greater food security.

As part of the visit, the NAFCO team held separate meetings with senior officials of the Upper East Regional Administration and the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly.

Mr Abradu-Otoo also inspected stored food commodities at Bolgatanga Girls Secondary School and Bolgatanga Secondary Technical School, where he engaged the Headmistress, Gifty Ayamba, and the Regional Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Richard Ayabilla, on issues relating to food supply under the Free SHS programme.

The NAFCO boss further inspected warehouse facilities at Zualungu and Pusu-Namongo.

He was accompanied by key officials, including the Coordinator of the National Food Reserve, Aziz Peregrino-Brimah; Head of Operations, Arnold Kojo Akah; and Head of Corporate Affairs, Emmanuel J.K Arthur.

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