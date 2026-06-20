Man found dead after alleged attempted attack on church in Sefwi Asafo

Audio By Carbonatix
A man believed to be in his late 20s has been found dead by the roadside on the outskirts of Sefwi Asafo in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region under circumstances yet to be established.
The deceased, identified as Kofi Obed, was a resident of Sefwi Afere in the Bodi District, according to Adom News' Augustine Boah.
According to the Assembly Member for the Sefwi Asafo Electoral Area, Frederick Kwarteng, the deceased and some accomplices, who are currently at large, allegedly attempted to attack members of the Continuation Church at Sefwi Asafo in the early hours of Saturday, 20 June.
Mr Kwarteng said Kofi Obed was apprehended following the alleged incident and was expected to be handed over to the police. However, he was later found lying motionless by the roadside.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and it is not immediately known what led to his demise.
Mr Kwarteng indicated that the police at Sefwi Asafo were subsequently informed and responded to the scene.
The body has since been conveyed to the St John of God Hospital Mortuary at Sefwi Asafo for preservation and further investigations.
Police are expected to investigate both the alleged attempted attack and the circumstances that led to the death of the deceased.
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