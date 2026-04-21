10th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo launched to drive bold economic reforms

The 10th edition of the Ghana CEO Summit and Expo has been officially launched in Accra, setting the stage for a high-level engagement between government and private sector leaders on accelerating Ghana’s economic transformation.

Scheduled for May 28, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, the summit will be held under the theme “Accelerating Ghana’s Economic Transformation: Driving Bold Reforms through Leadership, Technology, and Industrialization for Sustainable Growth.”

The event marks a shift from years of dialogue to a renewed focus on execution, accountability, and measurable impact.

The summit will feature five core platforms, including an opening plenary session focused on macroeconomic outlook and policy alignment, a CEO business case panel, and a Presidential CEOs Business Dialogue Session expected to culminate in the launch of the CEO–Government Compact 2026.

The compact aims to align national policy with private sector priorities in areas such as industrialisation, investment competitiveness, job creation, and governance modernisation.

There will also be a business expo showcasing innovation and investment opportunities, alongside the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards, which will recognise leadership across both public and private sectors.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman and CEO of Margins Group, Moses Baiden Jr., underscored the urgency of rethinking Ghana’s economic strategy amid growing global uncertainty.

He argued that the promise of globalisation has not materialised as expected, pointing to increasing fragmentation, geopolitical risks, and systemic barriers that disadvantage African economies.

He warned that Ghana must prioritise local industrialisation and technological resilience, stressing that reliance on external system, particularly digital infrastructure and global supply chains, poses significant risks to national stability and business continuity.

“We cannot continue to assume that access, continuity, and stability will always be guaranteed by others,” he said, calling for a strategic shift towards building local capacity, strengthening supply chains, and ensuring economic self-reliance.

Founding CEO of the Chief Executives Network Ghana, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, described the summit as more than just an annual conference, noting that it represents a decade-long effort to shape Ghana’s economic discourse and strengthen public-private collaboration.

He traced the evolution of the summit’s themes over the past 10 years, highlighting how each phase has contributed to a broader national economic philosophy.

According to him, the 2026 edition signals a decisive turning point.

“After 10 years of dialogue, Ghana must now enter a decade of execution,” he said.

“We must move from policy formulation to implementation, from ambition to results.”

Mr Egyir added that the summit has grown into a national executive policy dialogue platform, influencing investment confidence, corporate governance, and leadership development while positioning Ghana as a regional hub for economic thought leadership.

Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority, Edward Obeng Kenzo, reaffirmed the importance of energy security in driving industrialisation, noting that reliable power remains central to economic growth.

He assured stakeholders of VRA’s continued commitment to expanding generation capacity and supporting Ghana’s development agenda.

“We all have a responsibility to drive change. With commitment, patriotism, and resolve, we can reshape the economic future of this country,” he said.

On the economic front, Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, acknowledged recent macroeconomic gains, including declining inflation and improved currency stability.

However, he cautioned that structural challenges persist, particularly in access to credit for the private sector and low tax revenue performance.

He revealed that banks’ investment in treasury bills has increased significantly, raising concerns about limited lending to businesses needed to drive real economic growth.

Country Managing Partner of Ernst & Young Ghana, Emmanuel Adekahlor, emphasised the importance of sustaining macroeconomic stability, leveraging technology, and ensuring policy consistency.

He noted that while Ghana has recorded encouraging growth indicators, maintaining fiscal discipline and long-term policy direction remains critical to sustaining progress.

Technology, he said, must be positioned as a central driver of productivity and competitiveness, with deliberate investments in digital infrastructure, skills, and cybersecurity.

Also speaking at the event, CEO of Nguvu Mining, Angela Attieh, called for bold and accountable leadership, stressing that Ghana’s economic transformation depends on practical action rather than rhetoric.

“Potential is not progress. Vision is not victory. Ambition without execution changes nothing,” she stated, urging business leaders to play a more active role in shaping the country’s economic future.

Executive Chairman of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, echoed similar sentiments, noting that while macroeconomic indicators are improving, the real impact must be felt at the micro level.

He stressed the need for industrialisation to move beyond policy discussions into tangible implementation, particularly through value addition and local production.

Meanwhile, CEO of Brainwave Africatech, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, highlighted the critical role of technology in driving economic transformation, describing it as the most powerful engine for growth.

She called for a shift from digital ambition to practical execution, with a focus on building integrated systems that enhance efficiency and productivity.

Chairman of the Ghana CEO Network and Dean of the UPSA Law School, Prof. Kofi Abotsi, reflected on the summit’s decade-long journey, describing it as a platform that has consistently brought together business leaders and policymakers to influence national development.

As preparations are underway for the landmark 10th edition of the summit, stakeholders say the focus is clear, moving beyond ideas to action, strengthening partnerships, and building a resilient, competitive economy capable of delivering sustainable growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.